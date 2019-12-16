Onset of winter in the high ranges impacts tea arrivals at Kochi auctions

The winter season in the high ranges has started impacting tea arrivals at the Kochi auctions and traders believe the trend is expected to continue in the coming weeks.

In sale no 50, the quantity on offer in CTC dust was 9,66,474 kg, witnessing subdued demand from blenders. Only 78 per cent of the quantity on offer was sold and the average price realised was Rs 116.51 per kg, almost the same as in the previous week.

The market for good liquoring teas was irregular and lower by Rs 1 to Rs 2, and sometimes more. The decline in price was less for medium and plainer teas, witnessing some withdrawals.

The auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis, said exporters operated at the bottom of the market, while Kerala and upcountry buyers lent fair support.

The orthodox market was lower at 5,500 kg and witnessed some withdrawals. A small quantity sold was absorbed by exporters.

In the Cochin CTC dust quotation, good varieties fetched Rs 113-152, mediums realised Rs 83-130, and plain grades stood at Rs 72-80.

In the leaf category, the market for well made Nilgiri and medium whole leaf and brokens in the orthodox varieties was firm to dearer. The quantity on offer was 2,41,669 kg and the average price realised was low at Rs 138.48 per kg.

In CTC leaf, the quantity on offer was 28,500 kg and the market for good liquoring brokens was steady and tended to ease.

Monica SFD quoted the best prices of Rs 154 per kg in the dust varieties, while Sutton GFOP came to the top in the leaf grades, quoting Rs 267.