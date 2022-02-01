Budget 2022: ‘Organic and natural farming promotion to benefit Kerala’ 

P.Indira Devi, Director (Agri expert), Kerala State Farmers Welfare Board said that the programme to promote organic, natural and other eco-friendly farming methods are beneficial for Kerala both for the domestic market as well as global spices trade.

At present, there are several instances of trade restrictions on account of chemical residues. Compared to rest of India, agriculture in Kerala is unique with a higher proportion of plantation and horticultural crops and ecological significance is also profound. Further, the socio-economic factors of the people also create the demand for quality food and environment, she said.

Drone application

However, she went on to add that the decision to promote the use of drones in application of pesticides and other chemicals pose a concern on account of the earlier experience of aerial spray at cashew plantations in Kasaragod and associated health issues.

The protocol for aerial spray is to be properly standardized for different chemicals for operation in Kerala, considering the vast network of water bodies and closely packed farms and human settlements, she said.

The specific mention of facilitating agroforestry systems as a means of climate change management can be tapped by the State for its unique homestead farming systems, she said.

The support to oil seeds and millets can also be effectively utilized, for the major crop coconut and extending area under traditional millets of the State, specifically in Attappadi areas where there is already programme for the same, she added.

The MSP coverage, if extended to more crops, would have helped in promoting sustainability and farm income through diversification, she said.