Other Prices

as on : 17-09-2019 01:41:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

Ghee
Aligarh(UP)60.00203570.0038900389500.26
Kasganj(UP)2.60-7.1461.403800036500-
Gur(Jaggery)
Sitapur(UP)330.00-8.3324440.0033003270-
Bangalore(Kar)71.002.9830.004600460010.84
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)55.00-38.892095.0033703350-
Golagokarnath(UP)40.0014.2912538.00324032506.58
Udaipura(Raj)37.90-10.61161.0033003350NC
Agra(UP)37.005.711877.00325032808.33
Muzzafarnagar(UP)34.003.037470.00309030903.00
Lucknow(UP)30.00-26.831151.003460346015.33
Barhaj(UP)30.00-9.094815.0032703270-7.37
Mumbai(Mah)28.0040845.004700470017.50
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)28.00133.33189.0036003600-
Tikonia(UP)25.80-37.07667.3889586014.74
Aligarh(UP)25.00251251.00316031503.61
Pilibhit(UP)25.00-10.711058.50318031858.35
Barabanki(UP)16.003.23431.0035003510-
Fatehabad(UP)15.00188.46468.10335033503.08
Gondal(UP)12.50-3.85578.503850375012.24
Badayoun(UP)12.0020193.5032003210-4.48
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-2043617.00335033203.08
Kudchi(Kar)11.00-8.33180.00355034009.23
Kayamganj(UP)11.00-31.25304.5032903220-5.19
Saharanpur(UP)11.00-26.672696.80305030500.83
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00NC486.0032003300-6.57
Lalitpur(UP)8.0023.08282.1026102770-
Mathura(UP)8.00-11.11495.003250322011.30
Viswan(UP)8.0033.33112.0023002400-
Hardoi(UP)8.0014.2975.0031203130-2.50
Jafarganj(UP)6.00NC226.5031503150-
Srirangapattana(Kar)5.00-64.2968.003350300011.67
Gazipur(UP)5.0025368.10358036001.42
Sardhana(UP)5.00NC187.00210022002.44
Bareilly(UP)4.8037.14149.70321032256.12
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.50-10957.2029002900-14.71
Madhoganj(UP)4.50-25365.50293028706.93
Mirzapur(UP)4.0033.33350.30346034650.58
Etawah(UP)3.50-22.22144.8035753550-
Khurja(UP)3.5016.67209.503200320018.52
Naugarh(UP)3.206.67162.7035253540-
Kosikalan(UP)3.00NC29.0032253200-
Karvi(UP)3.005083.703465342511.06
Paliakala(UP)2.907.41244.80315031701.61
Sirsaganj(UP)2.60-13.3385.103455345016.53
Sultanpur(UP)2.50NC5.0037003700-
Robertsganj(UP)2.0033.3380.70347034750.29
Haathras(UP)2.00-60127.80320032003.23
Bharthna(UP)2.0011.1199.50356035759.20
Bangarmau(UP)1.50-16.6744.703200321010.34
Kasganj(UP)1.50-5059.00334033109.51
Sahiyapur(UP)1.505094.70354035455.20
Dadri(UP)1.50-2546.8031003100-
Bindki(UP)1.50-2599.2036003640-1.37
Soharatgarh(UP)1.3044.4484.1035403560-
Puwaha(UP)1.00-33.3320.8030503100-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC133.0025252500-9.82
Sindholi(UP)1.00-5024.0022002200-
Naanpara(UP)1.002551.903400340011.84
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-5039.0031503150-
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-2061.7038153780-1.68
Khair(UP)0.80-46.67198.40320032006.67
Achnera(UP)0.60NC17.2033203280-
MaidaAtta
Gauripur(ASM)34.00-5.561448.80256025608.02
Taramira
Sri Madhopur(Raj)1.80157.14109.4034503500-22.03
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)34.00-2.861437.602400240014.29
