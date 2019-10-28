Other Prices

as on : 28-10-2019 05:37:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)4.00-20104.0023002500NC
Gur(Jaggery)
Bangalore(Kar)48.0065.521327.004650480012.05
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)45.00-35.712475.003525346016.53
Kudchi(Kar)12.0020238.0028003300-12.50
Fatehabad(UP)10.0081.82374.40315033004.30
Baraut(UP)8.00NC1163.0029003000-1.69
Srirangapattana(Kar)6.00-25117.00300030001.69
Holalkere(Kar)6.0020016.0025002000-16.67
Khairagarh(UP)1.0011.11212.6029502650-
Purulia(WB)1.00-33.3316.00305029501.67
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)90.00-252978.005525.00
Yam
Mangkolemba(Nag)4.00-42.8634.0022002100-
Published on October 28, 2019
