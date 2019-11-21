Other Prices

as on : 21-11-2019 02:41:32 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)3.00-14.29241.6066566018.75
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)65.00305120.0038900389500.39
Kasganj(UP)2.00NC140.20391503850010.28
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)4000.00115039689.003070310010.43
Muzzafarnagar(UP)380.0018.7511672.00262026900.77
Shamli(UP)260.00-18.753288.00266025253.10
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)65.30-52.652688.7032503100-7.14
Mihipurwa(UP)64.00-43.361476.3022502250-
Golagokarnath(UP)60.00206308.003130310013.20
Barhaj(UP)60.00-4.764901.0029502950-17.83
Agra(UP)45.0018.421935.0032103255-10.34
Khatauli(UP)36.50-14.12474.6022802580-
Bangalore(Kar)36.0089.471677.004650465012.05
Aligarh(UP)35.00NC1646.0032503250-7.14
Buland Shahr(UP)33.00NC626.50260026800.78
Shahjahanpur(UP)30.0020217.00314031306.44
Pilibhit(UP)28.00401479.003240327011.92
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)26.00-53.571473.0023002400-
Hardoi(UP)26.00100382.0029303040-8.44
Chittoor(AP)25.0015090.003000250020.00
Muradabad(UP)25.00-13.79409.80298029502.76
Barabanki(UP)25.0011.11811.0034853490-
Mathura(UP)22.004.76701.00322032003.87
Kiratpur(UP)21.00-22.221623.1024002450-2.83
Rompicherla(AP)20.00100129.0020002200-
Sandila(UP)20.00NC620.0029002950-
Saharanpur(UP)17.00-152009.30286028504.95
Bareilly(UP)16.00280.95246.20320033257.74
Srirangapattana(Kar)12.00140151.0032002600NC
Vishalpur(UP)11.00511.1174.10314034505.72
Chutmalpur(UP)10.00NC89.0022502400-
Jafarganj(UP)10.0066.67227.5027503050-
Badayoun(UP)9.5018.75347.203080310014.07
Farukhabad(UP)9.0050410.5031503050-2.78
Baraut(UP)9.0012.51345.00270026003.85
Kayamganj(UP)8.00-46.67573.0031103060-6.33
Chandausi(UP)7.5066.67305.0031003250NC
Azamgarh(UP)6.0050316.8034103435-47.21
Lalitpur(UP)6.00-25455.0027002620-21.97
Shikohabad(UP)5.00NC155.0023002350-17.86
Sirsaganj(UP)4.50-10131.90335033409.84
Rudauli(UP)4.40-21.43131.6034803485-
Etah(UP)4.0053.85122.60308031604.41
Jhansi(UP)4.00-16.6737.4026852680-
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20115.8030303160-0.98
Sardhana(UP)4.0033.33179.002450250013.95
Konch(UP)4.006036.00320032251.59
Gangoh(UP)3.80-9.52142.0025202490-
Naugarh(UP)3.8026.67217.20347535454.51
Gazipur(UP)3.5075389.703540354010.63
Allahabad(UP)3.00-25160.0032003250-3.03
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.00NC248.0036003550-12.20
Safdarganj(UP)2.9020.8376.6033003200-4.35
Kosikalan(UP)2.80-26.3296.4032203140-
Haldwani(Utr)2.60-44.6883.0025002500-
Khurja(UP)2.50-68.75267.5025952605-1.70
Bewar(UP)2.50-72.2214.0025002480-
Naanpara(UP)2.402054.70305030500.33
Jangipura(UP)2.40-52110.803560352013.38
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)2.20-75.7289.9832503100-7.14
Pratapgarh(UP)2.00-33.3316.5035803550-
Atarra(UP)2.00-2082.3034603450-
Khalilabad(UP)2.00NC42.9030503150-4.69
Devariya(UP)2.00-33.33168.90355035854.41
Haathras(UP)2.00-33.33176.803600350022.03
Kannauj(UP)2.0033.33112.9033003300NC
Dadri(UP)2.0010072.30310032001.64
Tundla(UP)1.8012.575.4032453245-7.55
Bahraich(UP)1.5015.3836.3034103420-4.21
Bindki(UP)1.50-25148.3036003550-1.91
Baberu(UP)1.20-45.4516.10340030258.80
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-16.6778.20356535859.69
Charra(UP)1.00-5083.8032003200-4.48
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.00NC18.6032403240-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-33.3365.20247525003.13
Khair(UP)1.00-33.33159.9033003300-4.35
Achalda(UP)1.00-5032.4035003500-
Nawabganj(UP)0.9028.5720.1536203520-
Gurusarai(UP)0.8033.337.1028002700-
MaidaAtta
Gauripur(ASM)35.00-12.51628.802660265012.24
Millets
Surajpur(Cht)3.80-61.2217.4015001700-
Dindori(MP)1.50-67.39236.262000210017.65
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)33.0083.33295.007742746242.39
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)30.00-14.292124.602500250019.05
Jorhat(ASM)27.50NC1119.502600260013.04
Published on November 21, 2019
TOPICS
agriculture