Other Prices

as on : 07-01-2020 04:22:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)50.00-100.0038900--
Kasganj(UP)2.00-4.0039500--
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-2.0042000--
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)3000.00-30391.003000-18.11
Sitapur(UP)810.00-10880.003410-35.32
Mandya(Kar)236.00-986.003200--
Shamli(UP)180.00-2861.003010--
Hapur(UP)170.00-187.503250-44.44
Meerut(UP)120.00-120.003020--
Chaandpur(UP)120.00-2100.002950-25.53
Barhaj(UP)110.00-2035.002850--7.47
Bangalore(Kar)106.00-949.004650-12.05
Mumbai(Mah)92.00-1728.004900-28.95
Maigalganj(UP)80.0014.293104.0029002850-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)75.00-5953.002980-29.57
Saharanpur(UP)75.00-1144.002900-22.88
Agra(UP)71.00-775.003040-17.83
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)55.00-1345.002800-3.70
Mihipurwa(UP)52.40-35.311227.6021502250NC
Khatauli(UP)50.5050.75782.3025602625-
Aligarh(UP)45.00-680.003350-31.37
Bhadravathi(Kar)40.00-50.002579--
Golagokarnath(UP)40.00-920.002910-16.40
Khair(UP)35.00-80.503050-12.96
Lucknow(UP)35.00-639.003160-18.13
Buland Shahr(UP)35.00-473.002780-13.47
Barabanki(UP)30.00-508.003240-13.29
Mathura(UP)24.00-460.003220-19.26
Hardoi(UP)20.00-251.002840--
Kiratpur(UP)18.0020463.802620260111.97
Gazipur(UP)17.0013.33162.603500350012.00
Etawah(UP)16.00-217.003500-27.27
Fatehabad(UP)15.20-165.503220-12.98
Pilibhit(UP)15.00-501.003260-24.90
Gondal(UP)13.50-215.403580-11.88
Ghatal(WB)13.00-155.503500-14.75
Mainpuri(UP)12.00-115.302875-6.48
Azamgarh(UP)11.50-90.703325-9.92
Jalgaon(Mah)11.00-40.003200--
Kayamganj(UP)10.00-259.502970--2.30
Madhoganj(UP)9.50-209.402820-20.00
Sandila(UP)9.00-18.18518.0028002810-
Badayoun(UP)8.00-11.11328.603340332534.68
Farukhabad(UP)8.00-221.502950-15.69
Kopaganj(UP)7.50-100.403350-9.84
Gopiganj(UP)7.00-6557.003600360028.57
Bareilly(UP)6.50-140.203100-16.32
Srirangapattana(Kar)6.00-84.003100--
Ballia(UP)6.00-93.003575-10.00
Chandausi(UP)6.00-74.503150-19.77
Kasganj(UP)6.00-90.203060-15.04
Viswan(UP)6.00-167.002500--
Allahabad(UP)5.00-53.002900-3.57
Faizabad(UP)5.00-55.403625-20.83
Jaunpur(UP)5.00-40.403700-8.82
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-67.503465-1.02
Shikohabad(UP)5.00-132.002260--10.32
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-152.205750-71.13
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.50-60.87216.9024002400-25.00
Sirsaganj(UP)4.50-74.603330-26.14
Rudauli(UP)4.40-130.303285--
Gangoh(UP)4.107.89103.7024152415-2.03
Devariya(UP)4.00-61.103525-27.26
Haathras(UP)4.00-68.503150-12.50
Shahganj(UP)4.00-8.003920--
Badda(UP)4.00-13.302650--
Auraiya(UP)3.80-35.003500--
Khurja(UP)3.80-97.802750-14.58
Karvi(UP)3.80-9.5252.40311531000.16
Bahraich(UP)3.60-17.903150-7.69
Atarra(UP)3.50-50.103100--
Puwaha(UP)3.50-48.802650--
Robertsganj(UP)3.50-27.503475-1.91
Sultanpur(UP)3.50-11.003725--
Bindki(UP)3.50-97.303190--
Ajuha(UP)3.20-15.502950--
Naanpara(UP)3.00-35.502750--
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)3.00-3.003000-28.76
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.00-38.803000--1.64
Paliakala(UP)2.80-16.102930-20.08
Basti(UP)2.70-23.603340-10.60
Soharatgarh(UP)2.60-47.603270-5.14
Bewar(UP)2.60-13.3321.3026002700-
Bharthna(UP)2.60-35.703500-25.67
Pratapgarh(UP)2.50-24.003600--
Kosikalan(UP)2.508.766.7031003140-
Dadri(UP)2.50-37.503000--
Charra(UP)2.40-44.303010--39.80
Tundla(UP)2.20-24.103020-11.85
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC27.0022002200-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.80-2838.50335033508.06
Puranpur(UP)1.80-152.003110--
Baberu(UP)1.50-11.503100--
Bangarmau(UP)1.50-18.103150-28.57
Partaval(UP)1.50-36.503060--
Konch(UP)1.50-19.903220-3.87
Tulsipur(UP)1.30-8.703400--
Achalda(UP)1.20-20.603450-22.99
Sehjanwa(UP)1.202076.803280330013.10
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-16.6739.5035403525-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.00251.8029602985-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-21.702700-18.68
Khalilabad(UP)1.00-5023.8030503050NC
Mauranipur(UP)1.00-4.002800--15.15
Gurusarai(UP)1.00-5.302810--
Fatehpur(UP)0.90-31.303630-22.64
Bilsi(UP)0.80-5.402980--
Muskara(UP)0.80-3.503150-NC
Achnera(UP)0.70-12.702950--
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)50.00-1969.005-NC
SabuDan
Mumbai(Mah)117.00-234.005800--
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-30.003420--
Dadri(UP)10.00-20.003600--
Gangoh(UP)3.80-7.603025--
Paliakala(UP)1.20-2.403450--
Published on January 07, 2020
