Other Prices

as on : 26-03-2020 04:44:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Burdwan(WB)10.00NC44.00335034508.06
Muradabad(UP)8.001001328.603120310014.71
Lalitpur(UP)3.0020191.3028202800-17.06
Millets
Narayanpur(Cht)25.00NC50.0024002400-
Ramanujganj(Cht)12.00-12.001200--
Published on March 26, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture