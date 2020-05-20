Other Prices

as on : 20-05-2020 11:56:20 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Muzzafarnagar(UP)185.00146.679330.00300028755.63
Barhaj(UP)38.00-7.324023.003360336014.29
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)25.00-40.481741.002400240023.08
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00-33.3384321.003250324017.33
Shahjahanpur(UP)19.008.57215.00308530804.05
Kiratpur(UP)16.00-5.88912.80295028503.51
Viswan(UP)7.0016.67287.00240025004.35
Sirsaganj(UP)5.00-9.09201.603060305011.27
Puranpur(UP)1.40-12.5198.5029102910-
Fatehpur(UP)1.202062.6033853380-15.59
Jahangirabad(UP)1.002547.50285028601.79
Anandnagar(UP)0.8033.3381.103325329541.49
Published on May 20, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.