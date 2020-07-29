Other Prices

as on : 29-07-2020 06:18:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC22.001200120020.00
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)24.006.67481.4051053050.00
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)15.0036.362856.0039750396502.05
Kasganj(UP)3.00150134.8038800389007.18
Gur(Jaggery)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.0066.672670.004100410027.13
Chittoor(AP)40.001001215.0040004000-
Shamli(UP)36.00205574.503550353039.22
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)33.6016.672002.60340035506.25
Muzzafarnagar(UP)31.00181.8210096.503530352013.50
Maharajganj(UP)30.0020042.003800290015.15
Bangalore(Kar)29.00-67.052118.00440045501.15
Gorakhpur(UP)25.00NC675.8038603860-
Barhaj(UP)21.0016.674753.503680368016.46
Barabanki(UP)18.5012.121294.80342034100.88
Agra(UP)17.50-2.782131.00355033308.23
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-16.6785007.50325032605.52
Salem(TN)11.71-20.6171.2446754530-
Gondal(UP)10.40-7.14853.5033503350-6.94
Bangarpet(Kar)10.00NC550.0037003900-
Muradabad(UP)10.00-16.671638.60322032001.58
Saharanpur(UP)8.0033.332383.003475347011.38
Raath(UP)8.00-18.371013.8036253600-
Sirsaganj(UP)7.007.69349.1031303140-7.40
Maur(UP)6.5062.587.703800380020.83
Madhoganj(UP)6.50-13.33520.403230323022.81
Aligarh(UP)6.00-251923.503800385020.63
Hardoi(UP)6.0020618.70320032001.27
Jafarganj(UP)6.00-40397.003800390018.75
Chandausi(UP)5.00NC203.003320328011.60
Ghaziabad(UP)5.00NC1586.00356035509.54
Hapur(UP)5.00251980.50317031806.38
Jhansi(UP)4.5060.71126.40282028357.43
Ballia(UP)4.00-42.86277.50364036602.25
Mathura(UP)3.805.56856.50322032200.63
Paliakala(UP)3.80-15.56174.203230323012.94
Firozabad(UP)3.70-11.9393.8034503400-
Mainpuri(UP)3.6038.46279.30342033003.01
Pratapgarh(UP)3.00NC83.0037703650-
Azamgarh(UP)3.0020490.203825380017.87
Rampur(UP)3.00NC117.1030403040-7.32
Chorichora(UP)3.00233.33124.903860385020.06
Faizabad(UP)2.80-30214.504200420023.53
Gazipur(UP)2.60160276.7036503650NC
Atarra(UP)2.5066.67141.1031503160-1.56
Etawah(UP)2.50-28.57382.003800378016.92
Lucknow(UP)2.50-24.241921.5034753450-0.71
Ajuha(UP)2.50NC123.103950390019.70
Karvi(UP)2.50-10.71142.5031103090-3.42
Tundla(UP)2.50-16.6794.30340032703.03
Srirangapattana(Kar)2.00-71.43568.00305030005.17
Mahoba(UP)2.00-20121.80312030707.22
Nawabganj(UP)2.0011.1138.8033503350-
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-20120.0038503900-
Tulsipur(UP)2.0033.3350.1033503350-
Jangipura(UP)2.0033.33118.903650365012.65
Naanpara(UP)1.805090.803470350017.63
Rasda(UP)1.80-1061.0036303620-
Amroha(UP)1.70-43.333243.9032853250-
Mauranipur(UP)1.60NC21.50300030005.26
Bharthna(UP)1.60-2087.803900390018.18
Kosikalan(UP)1.50-11.76169.10325031004.84
Orai(UP)1.50-16.6721.2027502700-
Devariya(UP)1.50-25181.503835382016.21
Utraula(UP)1.50-16.6736.1034003400-
Konch(UP)1.50-2585.9030003000-6.25
Badayoun(UP)1.40-30833.70327532605.65
Bahraich(UP)1.40-5085.50356035604.40
Baberu(UP)1.308.3339.0031303080-
Choubepur(UP)1.30-18.7521.603800380030.14
Farukhabad(UP)1.2020464.703700370023.33
Fatehpur(UP)1.2010086.20398039604.19
Kasganj(UP)1.20NC148.00334033100.60
Partaval(UP)1.20NC65.403800373039.45
Chandoli(UP)1.10-31.2521.80368036805.14
Anandnagar(UP)1.0066.6795.303765376025.50
Auraiya(UP)1.00-33.3399.00380038003.26
Basti(UP)1.00-37.5102.503840375020.38
Etah(UP)1.00NC120.50334033201.83
Khalilabad(UP)1.00NC83.803650364023.31
Lalitpur(UP)1.00-28.57264.2028802865-6.65
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6791.203800380049.02
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-33.33476.903720368021.97
Chirgaon(UP)1.00-505.0030002950-
Bindki(UP)1.0025229.103900390011.43
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC30.8035003500-
Safdarganj(UP)1.00-5075.30340034008.63
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.80-42.8641.2033253250-
Akbarpur(UP)0.70-12.573.704180415015.79
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)29.0081.251255.0051725325-15.63
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)16.40228237.6053055350-1.76
Panthawada(Guj)1.90-59.5715.0053025338-
Taramira
Goluwala(Raj)13.00550690.0032413125-
Suratgarh(Raj)10.00233.332406.0033413300-10.69
Barmer(Raj)2.40100253.6033003300-
