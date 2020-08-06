Other Prices

as on : 06-08-2020 03:48:32 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)3.00NC230.0024001800-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)15.00252966.0039850398502.44
Kasganj(UP)1.80-10151.2038600386006.04
Gur(Jaggery)
Shamli(UP)50.006.385809.503570357540.00
Gorakhpur(UP)35.0027.27788.8038653860-
Agra(UP)27.0028.572229.503510352010.38
Bangalore(Kar)26.00NC2293.00455045504.60
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00-16.672765.004100420027.13
Barhaj(UP)20.0033.334804.703790379019.18
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)17.00-15567.003850377010.95
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.00-2510186.503520351013.18
Golagokarnath(UP)15.007.142259.00325032706.56
Barabanki(UP)12.50-26.471341.80345034251.47
Jafarganj(UP)12.00100423.004000380025.00
Gondal(UP)10.20-2.86895.5035003500-2.78
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-33.3385054.50327032503.15
Madhoganj(UP)8.5030.77542.403200325020.75
Muradabad(UP)8.00-201675.60324032302.86
Hardoi(UP)8.0060641.70325031502.85
Haathras(UP)8.00300176.503800330024.59
Burdwan(WB)8.00-5.8860.50355035007.58
Sirsaganj(UP)6.50-7.14376.6032003150-5.88
Aligarh(UP)6.00501949.503850390022.22
Saharanpur(UP)6.00202412.003500350011.82
Bhadravathi(Kar)5.00150400.0024002600-
Ballia(UP)5.00NC292.50370036503.93
Firozabad(UP)4.00-11.11406.7034753450-
Paliakala(UP)4.00-33.33192.703250323011.49
Lucknow(UP)3.8035.711932.5035003500NC
Raath(UP)3.80-55.811028.7037503675-
Jaunpur(UP)3.5094.44153.80375037302.74
Azamgarh(UP)3.00-25507.703820382014.03
Rampur(UP)3.00NC125.9030503040-6.15
Mathura(UP)3.00-33.33871.50344031807.50
Badayoun(UP)2.8016.67840.90334033508.44
Atarra(UP)2.50-16.67151.6031253150-2.34
Etawah(UP)2.50NC393.503800380016.56
Mirzapur(UP)2.5025160.003840372510.98
Kayamganj(UP)2.5038.89486.703600362016.50
Ajuha(UP)2.40-4133.804100410024.24
Amroha(UP)2.00-42.863251.8033303375-
Balrampur(UP)2.00NC92.403600355010.77
Karvi(UP)2.00-9.09153.7031753160-1.40
Konch(UP)2.002591.5029903000-6.56
Rasda(UP)2.00-2071.1036753600-
Kosikalan(UP)1.80-10174.303550350014.52
Nawabganj(UP)1.80NC42.4033503350-
Jangipura(UP)1.70-29.17124.503680366013.58
Kasganj(UP)1.6014.29155.20342034604.91
Orai(UP)1.50-6.2525.5027002750-
Robertsganj(UP)1.5015071.00350035100.43
Devariya(UP)1.50-40187.503830385016.06
Partaval(UP)1.502569.903800380039.45
Utraula(UP)1.50-6.2544.2035003500-
Dadri(UP)1.505078.503500352011.11
Jhijhank(UP)1.50NC33.8035503500-
Basti(UP)1.4075105.903870387016.57
Gazipur(UP)1.40-41.67284.10368036500.82
Mainpuri(UP)1.308.33288.80350035605.42
Achalda(UP)1.20-4099.603800380049.02
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-20101.703865385015.03
Choubepur(UP)1.20-2525.603870375032.53
Auraiya(UP)1.00NC106.00385038504.90
Baberu(UP)1.00-16.6742.2031453130-
Khair(UP)1.00NC312.103650355015.87
Khalilabad(UP)1.00NC85.803625365022.47
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-66.67238.503200325077.78
Tulsipur(UP)1.00-5057.8035003350-
Akbarpur(UP)1.00NC77.104220424016.90
Chandoli(UP)0.80-11.1126.00368536755.29
Etah(UP)0.80-20124.40360035208.43
Sandila(UP)0.8014.29595.2031403150-
Naanpara(UP)0.80-2095.00346034503.28
Muskara(UP)0.80NC36.7031503100-2.02
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-46.1590.40403540255.63
Ghaziabad(UP)0.60-91.431600.903550355010.94
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60NC56.203400340012.40
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60NC113.003800382013.10
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)31.00551357.0050675157-19.15
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)3.40-79.27244.4052505305-2.78
Siddhpur(Guj)1.904.9727.1048054890-11.54
Panthawada(Guj)0.90-52.6316.8052505302-
Taramira
Bagru(Raj)1.40-61.11246.2035503350-1.39
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.90506.2035503350-8.97
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.60-5087.0033503250-17.28

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 06, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.