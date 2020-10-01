Other Prices

as on : 01-10-2020 02:42:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)2.001001356.003800350065.22
Gur(Jaggery)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)55.0022.221870.003950390015.84
Agra(UP)28.003.71892.003720375013.41
Gorakhpur(UP)24.00-7.691084.7040504055-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00NC565.003950390013.83
Kudchi(Kar)11.00-50460.00345037001.47
Kopaganj(UP)5.5010227.704040404012.53
Jaunpur(UP)5.00150148.80387539508.85
Mahoba(UP)4.6015146.80319031804.59
Azamgarh(UP)4.00-11.11491.304050404013.29
Tulsipur(UP)3.002078.1038003800-
Etawah(UP)2.50-16.67224.30385038256.21
Lalitpur(UP)2.50150148.003150315017.98
Mirzapur(UP)2.5056.25116.103880387510.54
Kayamganj(UP)2.5025276.003760374015.34
Khalilabad(UP)2.0010084.703925362515.95
Atarra(UP)1.5050126.004040404017.78
Pukhrayan(UP)1.5087.584.804150401017.56
Shikohabad(UP)1.50NC137.503750362050.00
Devariya(UP)1.50-25166.204050405014.41
Chorichora(UP)1.5025149.604030404014.33
Auraiya(UP)1.00-33.3385.80390039005.98
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-33.33270.803650370010.61
Khair(UP)1.0042.86273.203800375018.75
Orai(UP)1.00-5041.5035503560-
Chandoli(UP)0.60NC32.703950387512.06
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.60-14.2953.1037503740-

Published on October 01, 2020
