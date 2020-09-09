Pepper farmers seek help to add ‘spice’, improve output

Given the rising industrial demand for pepper, the farming community has requested agriculture universities and spice research stations to work in tandem with farmers at grass-root level to increase production as well as the quality of pepper.

Majority buyers are looking at pesticide-free pepper to meet the quality standards in the importing countries which are becoming more stringent now. Therefore, an increased pepper production in India with good quality would attract buyers for a premium price. It is the only way for Indian pepper to sustain in the competitive global markets, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

He was referring to the rising enquiries from overseas buyers for quality and pesticide free pepper from India. The higher production of pepper with quality as well as high piperine content is the need of the hour to achieve Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar plans for the country, he added.

Meanwhile, the Kochi pepper market was up by ₹1 per kg at ₹320 on an off-take of 18 tonnes. Main buyers in the market was Tamil Nadu based processors. It is interesting to note that the production cost in Tamil Nadu is much lower compared to Kochi, Shamji said.