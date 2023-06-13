After patchy pre-monsoon rains, pests such as mealy buy and African giant snails are seen hurting the prospects of the coffee crop for the year 2023-24 starting October. Sporadic attacks of these pests in the key growing regions of Chikamagalur, Hassan and Kodagu districts have triggered a bit of concern among the growers, who feel it could shrink the upcoming crop size.

“Mealy bug infestation is mainly noticed in most parts of Chikmagalur and Hassan, while the African giant snail has been noticed in parts of North Kodagu,” said Mahesh Shashidhar, Chairman, Karnataka Planters Association. The mealy bug infestation could have an overall impact of 15-20 per cent, Shashidhar said adding in a few estates it is as high as 30-40 per cent.

Also read: Cost of your caffeine and sugar fix to stay high on El Niño

Allays concerns

M Senthil Kumar, Director of Research, Central Coffee Research Institute (CCRI), Balehonnur, said the pest attacks of mealy bugs and African giant snails are sporadic and allayed concerns stating that the minor pest infestation will not have any impact on the crop. CCRI has recommended a package of practices to deal with the infestation of giant African snail and mealy bug, he said.

Rain deficit

Prolonged dry weather amidst patchy rains is seen aiding the infestation of these pests. Karnataka, which accounts for over two-thirds of the country’s coffee output had witnessed a 2 per cent deficit in pre-monsoon rains this year for the State as a whole. The pre-monsoon rain deficit was more in the key coffee-producing districts. While Kodagu, the largest coffee growing district had witnessed a rain deficit of 33 per cent, Chikmagalur had seen a shortfall of 23 per cent. However, Hassan had witnessed a surplus of 6 per cent, as per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre data.

Pre-monsoon showers are crucial for the coffee blossom and crop setting. “Due to the climate change, the mealy bug infestation has been witnessed in some pockets, but it can be controlled with insecticides. Production is unlikely to be impacted” said H T Mohankumar, President of The Karnataka Growers Federation, a body of small growers. However, the weak pre-monsoon is seen affecting the overall crop setting this year, Mohan Kumar said. “The coffee regions were supposed to have received a rainfall of about 20 inches, but the precipitation has been between 5 to 10 inches across various areas,” he said.

BS Jairam, a grower in Mudigere, said pests like mealybugs are seen thriving in all three districts on account of inadequate rains and prolonged dry weather. The pest, which feeds on tender coffee berries could impact the yields as much as 30 per cent, he said.

India’s coffee output in the current crop year 2022-23 is projected at 3.60 lakh tonnes comprising 1.01 lakh tonnes of arabica and 2.59 lakh tonnes of robusta, as per the Coffee Board’s post monsoon estimates.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit