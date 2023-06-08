CCL Products (India) Ltd (CCL), a leading instant coffee manufacturer, has acquired several brands from the Denmark-based Löfbergs group. The brands that are acquired by the Hyderabad-based company includes Percol, Rocket Fuel, Plantation Wharf and The London Blend. These brands are owned by Food Brands Group, a subsidiary of Löfbergs Group.

“The agreement accelerates our strategy in expanding the manufacturing and distribution of FMCG products globally,” CCL said in a statement on Thursday. The acquisition will give CCL access to major supermarkets in the UK, which is Europe’s largest instant coffee market with annual retail sales of $850.

Founded in 1906, Löfbergs Group roasts over 10 million cups of coffee every and sells its products in 18 markets. “The sale allows us to focus on the Löfbergs Roast & Ground and Whole Bean business which is growing rapidly in the UK,” Daniel Styrenius of Löfbergs Coffee Group, said.

