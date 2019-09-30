Agri Business

‘Pesticides bill should address industry concerns’

September 30, 2019

CropLife India Chairman Rajendra Velagala on Monday said the government should address the industry’s concerns in the Pesticides Management Bill, likely to be passed in the forthcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

The Pesticide Management Bill, which will replace the Insecticides Act, 1968, seeks to regulate the pesticide sector by fixing prices and setting up a regulatory authority.

“The government should address industry’s concerns in the Pesticides Management Bill,” Velagala said while addressing the company’s 39th Annual General Meeting.

The government should bring in data protection and align with best international practices and regulatory reforms by reducing registration timelines of crop protection products, he said.

