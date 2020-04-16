Poultry Prices

as on : 16-04-2020 03:29:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Boxonagar(Tri)350.00133.331972.00220200-
Sonamura(Tri)160.00NC2636.00220120-
Jumpuijala(Tri)1.20-2.4040000--
Boxonagar(Tri)0.70-22.224.803500030000-
Published on April 16, 2020
TOPICS
poultry