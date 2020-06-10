Poultry Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)420.0020014856.00350320-
Boxonagar(Tri)40.00-205972.00350350-
Sonamura(Tri)1.205022.404000040000-
Panisagar(Tri)0.60-1.2014300--
Published on June 10, 2020
TOPICS
poultry
