Producers’ group formed to step up supply of pearl spot seeds in Kerala

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on November 11, 2021

Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra aims to highlight pearl spot seed production as a prospective aqua-venture

To make available quality seeds of pearl spot (karimeen) to fish farmers in Kerala, the Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) has formed the Karimeen Seed Producers Group.

The members include fish farmers who have received technical guidance from KVK in the seed production. The aim is to highlight pearl spot seed production as a prospective aqua-venture and attract youngsters to the field.

“For the past five years, KVK has been supplying the fish seeds produced by the production units of trained fish farmers in Ernakulam. The newly formed group of efficient farmers will help meet the shortage of quality seeds in the state,” said Shinoj Subramannian, Head of Ernakulam KVK.

The initiative is also expected to boost KVK’s efforts to develop pearl spot seed production units in the coastal areas of the district.

To buy pearl spot seeds, contact 8281757450 or 9995874050.

Published on November 11, 2021

