Pulses Prices

as on : 16-09-2019 03:52:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Bangalore(Kar)389.0084.362322.008500850032.81
Haathras(UP)170.10472.73901.004400450023.94
Haathras(UP)80.00166.67835.007000750022.81
Gorakhpur(MP)75.00-37.5427.203600355020.00
Siliguri(WB)48.0017.07422.008000800023.08
Dibrugarh(ASM)40.00-67.006650--
Lucknow(UP)30.00-16.67387.008050795037.61
Dhing(ASM)25.00-16.67123.0087007920-
Bangalore(Kar)25.00-56.9166.005950607526.60
Singroli(MP)19.30-19.305675--
Bareilly(UP)18.50-66.36188.007725760035.53
Rajkot(Guj)15.00NC319.504900505045.19
Mahoba(UP)12.205.17153.3050305060-
Sitapur(UP)11.00NC103.206580656017.50
Gondal(UP)9.505.5692.1083008300-
Meerut(UP)8.00-33.3325.008190812546.25
Purulia(WB)8.00-33.3320.008200590041.38
Kopaganj(UP)7.8085.7146.408025805034.76
Ajuha(UP)7.0016.6732.007850795028.69
Faizabad(UP)6.809.6863.008000790031.15
Dadri(UP)6.0050103.0055505600-
Jangipura(UP)5.601226.408000797035.59
Agra(UP)5.5022.22165.0080608100-
Gazipur(UP)5.501048.808020800029.35
Khurja(UP)5.00-37.5104.008175806034.35
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67118.008150815030.40
Mirzapur(UP)4.50-2556.5081258145-
Gandai(Cht)4.10-5914.1056755675-
Aligarh(UP)4.00NC68.005150560063.49
Meerut(UP)4.00-8024.005475538024.43
Kosikalan(UP)3.50-12.556.508000770032.67
Agra(UP)3.5016.67163.005120505037.63
Etawah(UP)3.00-14.2916.5080508050-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.0020013.808100840028.57
Mainpuri(UP)2.8027.2715.6078007825-
Azamgarh(UP)2.50NC88.8080508025-
Khalilabad(UP)2.502522.508300640040.68
Dahod(Guj)2.204.76164.804700505038.24
Karvi(UP)2.20-26.6735.205000505042.86
Naanpara(UP)2.20104.2075507600-
Golagokarnath(UP)2.2037.534.307730776031.02
Safdarganj(UP)2.10NC23.107500724022.95
Banda(UP)2.00-55.5643.0050005025-
Farukhabad(UP)2.001007.5080508200-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.00-2044.206800680021.43
Etah(UP)1.90-13.6426.6080008150-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.60-11.1118.108140815034.32
Nalbari(ASM)1.50-11.768.6080508050-
Devariya(UP)1.50-257.208020805037.92
Doharighat(UP)1.50NC18.507000700025.00
Chorichora(UP)1.40-36.363.608025780037.89
Fatehpur(UP)1.308.3314.707850800024.80
Puwaha(UP)1.20205.0074507300-
Kayamganj(UP)1.20NC16.408050822529.32
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC16.0046004700-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-5011.0097001030032.88
Banda(UP)1.00-5017.9076357325-
Partaval(UP)1.00NC3.207955802534.83
Ajuha(UP)1.00NC4.5053505400-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.9028.5712.2087008700-
Bharthna(UP)0.9028.5713.808050806033.61
Paliakala(UP)0.90-2517.507815779031.12
Etawah(UP)0.8033.336.405300570035.90
Khair(UP)0.80-205.605100495059.38
Satna(MP)0.71-0.714500--
Beans
Gauripur(ASM)240.00201370.0033503350-
Bangalore(Kar)175.00186.89752.00525054505.00
Bangalore(Kar)169.0010.461361.007750770019.23
Bangalore(Kar)133.00-27.321468.005950575017.82
Kota(Raj)89.50496.674654.304200365037.70
Lucknow(UP)57.009.621408.00490050003.70
Lucknow(UP)51.00-51.005800--
Siliguri(WB)47.0030.562724.0065006000NC
Siliguri(WB)45.00252724.0060006000-7.69
Rajkot(Guj)44.00764187.404125400013.79
Dhing(ASM)40.005.26343.0058506000-
Dhing(ASM)40.0010080.0056005550-
Dhing(ASM)35.009.38335.0060505200-
Khurja(UP)35.00677.78272.0063006300-
Chaurai(MP)34.002328.5735.4038503625-
Barhaj(UP)34.0017.24386.0050805090-
Lucknow(UP)33.0065712.006650685026.67
Rajkot(Guj)30.00501133.505400520044.00
Lucknow(UP)29.0020.83676.50544056753.62
Agra(UP)27.0038.46880.50513051806.43
Bareilly(UP)26.60-67.95882.80503050307.48
Bangalore(Kar)25.004.17225.006250690012.61
Pune(Mah)25.00-16.67658.0040003000100.00
Dahod(Guj)21.30-14.8860.604235421526.04
Bareilly(UP)21.00500384.30580058105.26
Bareilly(UP)21.00-24.46411.306685671013.31
Aligarh(UP)20.00-33.33875.00500051007.53
Mahoba(UP)15.3026.45406.1043504470-
Mahoba(UP)14.10-11.88359.3041504130-
Meerut(UP)13.50-32.581.005125510015.17
Gondal(UP)12.50-3.85524.70517051700.19
Kota(Raj)12.00-204654.303775365023.77
Banda(UP)12.005057.0054005350-
Ballia(UP)10.00100104.0051005160-
Lalitpur(UP)10.00-28.578010.004090405022.64
Dadri(UP)10.00100305.0052005300-4.76
Satna(MP)9.12-10.373900-21.50
Banda(UP)9.00-59.09346.504000400016.62
Goluwala(Raj)8.90161.76301.0538113675-0.26
Sitapur(UP)8.00-6.98298.306280627018.27
Dadri(UP)8.0060300.0055505600-
Sahiyapur(UP)7.50-16.67290.205080508510.20
Karvi(UP)7.50-31.82253.00408539509.66
Lateri(MP)7.40-7.403715--
Lateri(MP)7.30-7.303050--
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)7.00204.35911.90417057408.31
Atarra(UP)7.0040186.5040254050-
Badayoun(UP)7.00-6.6779.905100506011.72
Dadri(UP)7.0075282.0056005650-0.88
Kopaganj(UP)6.2029.17101.90509051007.27
Khurja(UP)6.00-14.29532.50510050755.70
Lalitpur(UP)6.00-401237.30454045005.34
Mirzapur(UP)6.009.0952.0070257060-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.50-15.3843.00512051108.25
Jhansi(UP)5.0042.86419.3041654165-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.00-9.0938.0055755570-
Meerut(UP)5.0042.8634.505675537511.82
Gazipur(UP)5.00150183.205100510010.87
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67308.0065006250-2.99
Faizabad(UP)4.5012.577.80520051506.12
Mirzapur(UP)4.50NC145.00505050255.43
Meerut(UP)4.50-35.7170.006265612016.02
Gazipur(UP)4.50200130.306820682011.80
Dibrugarh(ASM)4.40-18.5235.3052005150-
Kohima(Nag)4.00-2032.0041004000NC
Khurja(UP)4.00NC109.5055655525-
Ajuha(UP)4.00-11.1163.006525653016.52
Gurusarai(UP)4.00150203.50400043506.67
Aklera(Raj)3.80-41.5410.30365539412.96
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-12.5161.0056755745-
Kayamganj(UP)3.50-12.5103.60480048106.43
Agra(UP)3.5016.67261.0055605590-
Agra(UP)3.50NC338.5068706840-
Safdarganj(UP)3.50-10.2649.10521051005.25
Allahabad(UP)3.00-60214.3046804700-3.01
Badayoun(UP)3.00-57.1446.405710572069.44
Buland Shahr(UP)3.00-14.29114.405120505011.06
Charkhari(UP)3.00-31.82302.70395039752.60
Ajuha(UP)3.00-4058.505620565019.57
Agra(UP)3.00-40311.004860488024.62
Gazipur(UP)3.0015.38164.10575057508.49
Hardoi(UP)3.0015.3865.505140518053.89
Hardoi(UP)3.0087.551.1047304760-12.73
Haathras(UP)3.0087.5486.107050710021.55
Gangapur City(Raj)2.70-83.54772.70388538500.26
Allahabad(UP)2.50-44.4426.7056405650-
Etawah(UP)2.50-16.6749.207600830026.14
Khalilabad(UP)2.50NC20.0051605150-
Robertsganj(UP)2.502544.90498049804.18
Pilibhit(UP)2.50-28.57102.10502050208.42
Balrampur(UP)2.502559.2052005200-
Safdarganj(UP)2.504.1741.806800681010.57
Jangipura(UP)2.50-44.4468.10512050608.94
Faizabad(UP)2.402035.807300710013.18
Mainpuri(UP)2.40NC34.8068306850-
Jhansi(UP)2.20-12216.204480448036.59
Rampur(UP)2.2010432.905650562036.14
Rampur(UP)2.20-26.6780.705025500010.93
Ajuha(UP)2.2046.6719.105630564022.39
Chorichora(UP)2.20-129.5057505780-
Haldwani(Utr)2.10-22.2267.4068641485252.00
Howly(ASM)2.001502.8042004300-
Nalbari(ASM)2.0066.6726.6061006100-
Honnali(Kar)2.0010028.001290273351.76
Ramanagara(Kar)2.0010098.002600300085.71
Palakkad(Ker)2.00-5048.008300910016.90
Alappuzha(Ker)2.00NC65.00570061002.70
Alappuzha(Ker)2.00NC65.008600610054.95
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-20202.105775576011.92
Etah(UP)2.00-4.7645.6067506700-
Etah(UP)2.00NC55.10512050506.22
Faizabad(UP)2.00NC33.406000590010.09
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00-2040.005520557011.52
Kayamganj(UP)2.0066.6747.90542555501.88
Chorichora(UP)2.0033.3310.005170515010.59
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.00-33.3342.20605060503.95
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.00NC47.80480048004.35
Jangipura(UP)2.00-33.3351.106800678010.39
Golagokarnath(UP)1.60-5.8896.60485047802.11
Sri Madhopur(Raj)1.50-92.23328.0037713810-2.31
Azamgarh(UP)1.50-2562.50511050957.58
Farukhabad(UP)1.502520.8056506100-
Naugarh(UP)1.505019.1050755100-
Devariya(UP)1.50-2598.905110514015.22
Maudaha(UP)1.50-4043.80392540001.95
Ajuha(UP)1.50-2532.70472047504.89
Satna(MP)1.25-10.374000-24.61
Fatehpur(UP)1.2071.4328.0052605230-1.68
Fatehpur(UP)1.2033.3336.406660647510.45
Jahangirabad(UP)1.20NC40.95555055504.23
Buland Shahr(UP)1.20NC30.60625063505.57
Kayamganj(UP)1.202048.406050610012.04
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC47.004750485014.46
Pattikonda(AP)1.00NC6.0047004700-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-5024.00680076007.94
Etawah(UP)1.00NC32.9043004350-3.37
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-33.3368.30475048001.06
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC46.70635062509.01
Puwaha(UP)1.0042.869.306750675020.54
Naanpara(UP)1.00-33.3365.90525052007.69
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.80-55.56584.304750391431.94
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.80-55.56584.30390039148.33
Etawah(UP)0.80NC25.906450650050.00
Fatehpur(UP)0.8033.3320.20482047703.66
Puwaha(UP)0.80-508.60464046507.91
Roorkee(Utr)0.8033.3313.9051205000-
Kottakkal(Ker)0.70-22.2224.674650475013.41
Jaunpur(UP)0.70-3030.606800569037.10
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.70-12.584.404980498013.18
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)0.70-22.2237.1039253925-
Azamgarh(UP)0.60-0.605680--
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60-4035.20502550254.69
Unnao(UP)0.60NC7.306825680032.52
Bharthna(UP)0.60-4020.6044404400NC
Roorkee(Utr)0.60NC13.9065005000-
Chennangidal
Bangalore(Kar)192.00174.291138.008400800021.74
Bangalore(Kar)90.00-14.29417.00680072500.74
Bangalore(Kar)63.00-7.35538.00560055009.80
Siliguri(WB)49.0028.95591.007500750015.38
Lucknow(UP)46.00-46.006300-16.67
Dhing(ASM)40.005.26116.0074007600-
Gauripur(ASM)30.0015.38199.5065006500-
Lucknow(UP)28.0012240.5073007240-
Rura(UP)17.50NC74.0048004900-
Rajkot(Guj)14.00300107.705550575016.84
Haathras(UP)12.00-40154.906050625024.74
Haathras(UP)10.00NC128.007300785023.73
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.00-7.306750-0.75
Khurja(UP)4.50-1048.0070757025-
Mahoba(UP)4.00-23.0838.1045904550-
Agra(UP)4.0033.3380.0072007060-
Dadri(UP)4.00NC26.0062006150-
Dahod(Guj)3.20128.574.605850635012.50
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)3.10-3.105500--
Agra(UP)3.00NC90.50547055009.40
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)2.8086.67137.505540554035.12
Nalbari(ASM)2.50-16.6710.708000800016.79
Aligarh(UP)2.50-16.6718.005400550012.50
Etawah(UP)2.50NC29.006850680021.24
Palakkad(Ker)2.00-5018.0093001030019.23
Alappuzha(Ker)2.00NC4.008850885020.41
Lalitpur(UP)2.00-50171.50462045805.00
Rampur(UP)2.00-9.09122.206150600013.47
Ajuha(UP)2.00-207.0062106220-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.502511.507050705011.02
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.4010040.305450540017.20
Farukhabad(UP)1.20NC5.4071007000-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-509.008300950022.06
Pattambi(Ker)1.00-5010.0025001000-34.21
Etawah(UP)1.00-33.3310.705650560022.83
Fatehpur(UP)1.00256.006830680011.97
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60-14.293.70680069007.94
Bharthna(UP)0.60-251.4056505540-
GreenPeas
Bangalore(Kar)82.00412.5426.00770076007.69
Siddhpur(Guj)6.55474.5675.91382738554.85
Bagru(Raj)5.60-6.67190.103950385017.91
Barmer(Raj)5.30-70.56404.1039503950-3.66
Sri Madhopur(Raj)5.2079.31769.7038003821-5.59
Visnagar(Guj)1.10-78.85287.4038403840-0.70
Sami(Guj)1.00-6.603800--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-33.3324.508600960010.26
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC3.00785078003.97
MasurDal
Jorhat(ASM)270.00-1.822675.0074007400-
Dibrugarh(ASM)88.00175624.0054005700NC
Dhing(ASM)40.0042.86209.5058505700-
Lucknow(UP)29.50-29.505100--
Haldwani(Utr)18.00-18.006000--
Purulia(WB)12.002080.007900800038.60
Haathras(UP)10.00-75492.00590060003.51
Dadri(UP)6.00NC295.00640064505.79
Gazipur(UP)5.00150135.90538054007.60
Khurja(UP)4.50-10171.5064506450-
Agra(UP)2.50-28.57194.5068506750-
Chakdah(WB)2.10NC128.807800780030.00
Buland Shahr(UP)1.209.0928.406400645017.65
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-16.6741.506350630014.93
Azamgarh(UP)0.70-53.332.2057605285-
MoathDal
Purulia(WB)8.00NC44.009100900031.88
Barmer(Raj)4.0029.0388.00420040507.69
Peas(Dry)
Lucknow(UP)49.0022.5582.005050477520.24
Mahoba(UP)15.00-14.29312.6049904720-
Gondal(UP)12.80-1.54447.505185519024.64
Bareilly(UP)8.50NC106.504760457548.75
Sahiyapur(UP)8.50-29.17277.204950491520.00
Kopaganj(UP)8.5018.06104.704890489019.85
Ballia(UP)7.007526.004950484048.87
Dadri(UP)7.00NC179.0048504800-7.62
Meerut(UP)6.00-2032.504670497074.91
Jhansi(UP)5.50NC83.7048654870-
Faizabad(UP)5.00-37.5103.005500520025.00
Lalitpur(UP)5.00-64.29807.504540449013.50
Mirzapur(UP)5.00NC172.004885488512.30
Jangipura(UP)5.0019.0542.9049804650-
Banda(UP)4.0033.33208.004950495040.63
Chandausi(UP)4.00NC154.304710464036.92
Etawah(UP)4.006066.004800475039.13
Gazipur(UP)3.50-22.22113.404900493019.51
Gurusarai(UP)3.20113.33162.0050004500-
Allahabad(UP)2.00-66.6784.704965492536.97
Naugarh(UP)2.0011.1158.6049254940-
Gorakhpur(MP)1.50-29.25287.743400310037.37
Maudaha(UP)1.502510.7050004850-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.404015.1050005000-
Kannauj(UP)1.30NC43.804800490030.43
Azamgarh(UP)1.205034.004910487017.46
Jaunpur(UP)1.20-2066.105000496013.64
Published on September 16, 2019
