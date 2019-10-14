Pulses Prices

as on : 14-10-2019 02:27:41 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Kota(Raj)168.005004695.004950370057.14
Bareilly(UP)138.10557.62935.50502550756.91
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)124.10-2.211188.605590544014.67
Kota(Raj)63.001254695.004250370034.92
Siliguri(WB)61.0017.313168.007500600015.38
Siliguri(WB)57.009.623168.0065006000NC
Siliguri(WB)56.007.693168.0060006000-7.69
Rajkot(Guj)55.0057.14659.505750455048.39
Hungund(Kar)45.00-90.004100--
Rajkot(Guj)35.10-14.393037.104450432515.58
Hungund(Kar)35.00-70.006500--
Beawar(Raj)34.3048.48207.106100510024.49
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00-33.331215.00430042007.10
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00NC570.006140615019.22
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)29.80422.81171.306000580022.45
Mungawali(MP)27.40275.34134.103900380019.45
Jorhat(ASM)25.0013.6472.0057005600-
Bareilly(UP)25.0038.89372.80595059758.18
Rura(UP)23.50-4.08237.50480045009.09
Barhaj(UP)22.0010542.0051305120-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-28.57698.004925495041.73
Rajkot(Guj)14.00-30235.10550052504.76
Karvi(UP)11.0057.14248.00414041504.15
Surajgarh(Raj)10.0033.3386.304750435061.56
Sahiyapur(UP)8.00-30.43249.60515551559.68
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.5044.2365.4066506750-0.75
Dadri(UP)7.0040257.0056005600-3.45
Ballia(UP)6.00-7.69136.0050405055-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)6.005082.0056805680-
Gazipur(UP)6.0033.33139.906800680021.43
Mehrauni(UP)6.009.09253.50394039659.44
Dadri(UP)6.0020251.00560056006.67
Dadri(UP)6.00NC301.0051505200-1.90
Dadri(UP)6.002052.0062506200-
Asansol(WB)5.408323.556900700018.97
Asansol(WB)5.4017.39151.538700850017.57
Gazipur(UP)5.2036.84174.20510051006.25
Badayoun(UP)5.0011.1189.205725573056.85
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.0042.8683.00517551709.41
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67157.007200720018.03
Dibrugarh(ASM)4.0021.2190.80520052000.97
Kohima(Nag)4.00NC64.0041004100NC
Badayoun(UP)4.00-33.33163.105070505010.22
Sehjanwa(UP)4.00NC199.50545054500.55
Sehjanwa(UP)4.00-20219.0046504650NC
Kopaganj(UP)3.00-40120.90515051408.19
Balrampur(UP)3.002071.2051005200-1.92
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)2.60-83.3359.406300580053.66
Lalitpur(UP)2.60-13.33507.704830481022.59
Gazipur(UP)2.6044.44138.40580058007.41
Hardoi(UP)2.6036.8468.105140512043.58
Safdarganj(UP)2.60-16.1348.30520052004.84
Jangipura(UP)2.60458.20510051208.51
Lalitpur(UP)2.50-10.71230.605120510062.54
Etah(UP)2.4033.3346.106700674017.54
Lalitpur(UP)2.30-17.863659.705060505047.09
Safdarganj(UP)2.10-8.738.706900677018.97
Honnali(Kar)2.0010032.001430180055.43
Etah(UP)2.00NC51.205250524012.90
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-50104.30475047205.32
Jangipura(UP)2.00NC46.806850680011.20
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)1.80-88.4659.405200580026.83
Hardoi(UP)1.8038.4653.2048104850-13.18
Golagokarnath(UP)1.706.2555.00485048405.66
Phagwara(Pun)1.63132.865.965914500-
Azamgarh(UP)1.606.6753.90516051508.63
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)1.50-98.821188.6040005440-17.95
Azamgarh(UP)1.50-2562.40582558004.02
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.50-7546.00485048005.43
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.40-3037.60615061005.13
Mungawali(MP)1.30-2.602740--
Achalda(UP)1.202015.6080607800-
Sri Madhopur(Raj)1.10-31.25233.10410040215.13
Sri Madhopur(Raj)1.10-31.25233.10422540218.33
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC18.0044004300-
Pattikonda(AP)1.00NC11.0052005200-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC73.003500450025.00
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC18.004500350018.42
Karad(Mah)1.00NC9.0030002500NC
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)1.00-2.005500-161.90
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)1.00-90.91253.70400040518.11
Tindivanam(TN)1.0042.86301.806099500924.88
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-16.6747.3054755450NC
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-16.6744.50605060255.22
Madhoganj(UP)1.00NC14.30492049501.44
Sandila(UP)1.002512.0047104775-
Bindki(UP)1.0042.8615.207090708015.28
Vilaspur(UP)0.8614.6714.1166306620-
Fatehpur(UP)0.80NC25.506800673510.39
Fatehpur(UP)0.8014.2914.1050005015-0.79
Naugarh(UP)0.8033.3330.4051455175-
Balrampur(UP)0.80NC8.406600660025.59
Bharthna(UP)0.80NC19.7045404525-0.55
Bharthna(UP)0.80-204.4057005600-
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-12.512.507100689014.52
Azamgarh(UP)0.60NC3.0057505700-
Azamgarh(UP)0.60NC22.707025688515.16
Azamgarh(UP)0.60NC13.107160710012.76
Bangarmau(UP)0.60-1.204850--
Bindki(UP)0.60-2520.60652065905.67
GreenPeas
Bagru(Raj)9.00462.5110.3035503850-8.97
Sri Madhopur(Raj)6.50983.33530.3035003560-9.75
Bachau(Guj)1.00NC48.0035503910-9.67
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)0.80-53.494.7337003800-
MasurDal
Jorhat(ASM)275.00-5.173805.0074007400-
Dibrugarh(ASM)90.00136.841428.0054005400NC
Dadri(UP)5.00NC259.006450640010.26
Gazipur(UP)3.6050132.705700570016.33
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.5016.6719.0064756470-
Chakdah(WB)2.10NC97.007800780025.81
Bindki(UP)0.8014.2919.40533054006.60
Azamgarh(UP)0.7016.674.8058005725-
MoathDal
Suratgarh(Raj)10.00-20.004223--
Peas(Dry)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00NC1110.004925497518.96
Jorhat(ASM)29.0020.83107.0053005300-
Mehrauni(UP)9.0020306.504670464024.53
Asansol(WB)8.1015.71275.99550058007.84
Sahiyapur(UP)6.00-14.29255.204980495017.87
Kopaganj(UP)5.20-13.33133.004990496015.38
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-14.29334.505020500015.54
Naugarh(UP)1.50-16.6773.705000495516.96
Kannauj(UP)1.30NC37.104850490038.57
Thinai(ItalianMillet)
Tindivanam(TN)7.004028.1029833237-
Gingee(TN)4.0033.3320.8029003000-
Dadri(UP)4.00NC125.0048504850-1.02
Gazipur(UP)3.4041.6773.705100510024.39
Ballia(UP)2.50NC35.504950495050.00
Jangipura(UP)2.201026.1051605000-
Azamgarh(UP)1.60-2037.304990495017.41
Balrampur(UP)1.00NC6.80450046007.14
Published on October 14, 2019
