Pulses Prices

as on : 12-03-2020 03:08:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Badayoun(UP)7.00-41.67444.50513051256.88
Bhawani Mandi(Choumahala)(Raj)5.00-23.0878.0032503705-
Badayoun(UP)5.0025260.006870683043.13
Gazipur(UP)4.5040.6295.10572058002.14
Gazipur(UP)4.005.26122.10514052602.80
Jangipura(UP)3.60-1047.80516051303.20
Gazipur(UP)3.2033.33106.908740828035.50
Balrampur(UP)3.00-33.3350.00540053001.41
Farukhabad(UP)1.505040.607650790021.43
Jangipura(UP)1.50-4032.708730806035.35
Gangoh(UP)1.4016.6729.4057855790-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.101020.60594059653.85
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-33.3342.8046004450-4.56
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC15.608180790022.09
Balrampur(UP)1.00-23.0816.0074007670-
Anandnagar(UP)0.8014.2922.9052105180-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.7016.6721.90524052701.35
MasurDal
Gazipur(UP)4.5050101.005970580021.84
Peas(Dry)
Tanda Urmur(UP)6.0033.3358.0026003200-
Gazipur(UP)3.80NC44.705600550015.46
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC23.60545051504.81
Balrampur(UP)1.0066.673.205400510020.00
Anandnagar(UP)0.70NC18.5052855260-
Published on March 12, 2020
