Pulses Prices

as on : 01-04-2020 03:27:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Gorakhpur(UP)52.50-63.54535.6060255940-
Gorakhpur(UP)50.00-18.96263.4052305255-
Chorichora(UP)30.0050165.10605060755.49
Chorichora(UP)30.0020165.00526052750.67
Aligarh(UP)20.00-20800.00520052507.22
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)8.0060943.0043504300-2.25
Meerut(UP)7.50-5049.00530051501.44
Gorakhpur(UP)6.50-6.505640--
Devariya(UP)6.00-14.2971.3058355830-
Kolar(Kar)5.0025268.0055002700-15.38
Allahabad(UP)4.00-20122.50510047000.99
Devariya(UP)4.0014.2976.80524052450.77
Aligarh(UP)3.00-3.005200--
Kayamganj(UP)2.0011.11114.60488048901.46
Kolar(Kar)1.00-5019.00104009756-
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-16.6746.508025565040.17
Peas(Dry)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00501015.005150510014.83
Allahabad(UP)3.5016.6762.005400520012.50
Devariya(UP)3.50-12.579.005230523510.57
Meerut(UP)2.00-42.8612.505710561030.51
Published on April 01, 2020
