Pulses Prices

as on : 23-06-2020 12:43:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Bangalore(Kar)217.00171.258139.0082508250-0.60
Latur(Mah)177.0040.48465.00530050001.92
Kustagi(Kar)33.003288.0051504900-
Lalsot(Raj)31.902353.85162.9039053800-
Bangalore(Kar)11.0010536.006150615021.78
Karvi(UP)8.00-5.88115.2050205090-4.38
Muskara(UP)5.8065.7196.6051005300-
Nilanga(Mah)3.00-66.6712.0052005000NC
Safdarganj(UP)3.005068.408100805035.00
Shamli(UP)2.8016.6782.808220826032.58
Aligarh(UP)2.00NC99.0042505250-4.49
Kasganj(UP)1.50-2577.808600883036.94
Pukhrayan(UP)1.505035.005700570026.11
Charra(UP)1.3062.514.1089509000-
Fatehpur(UP)1.30NC48.50837583754.43
Soharatgarh(UP)1.3018.1835.30792578907.68
Unnao(UP)1.205013.008025812538.36
Ajuha(UP)1.20-4031.8055155500-
Khategaon(MP)1.04-1.044100-12.33
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC41.0046004900-8.00
Bellary(Kar)1.00NC34.0039764250-16.56
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00-5035.003739283218.14
Muskara(UP)0.90-2583.808100825028.57
Sehjanwa(UP)0.80NC26.407910788013.00
AvareDal
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-63.64235.004200460010.53
Beans
Latur(Mah)425.0010525753.00439060004.03
Khategaon(MP)186.58-7.15766.255800600061.11
Bangalore(Kar)144.00396.554406.0054005500-8.47
Bangalore(Kar)116.0034.884431.00101501015025.31
Bangalore(Kar)87.00128.95288.001015010000-
Sangriya(Raj)72.60706.67259.1048253855-
Muskara(UP)49.7067.91675.804875487521.88
Goluwala(Raj)42.50-5.35609.3539003782-2.50
Savarkundla(Guj)35.0016.67508.7038703720-13.29
Bangalore(Kar)34.0033002629.0045004500-18.18
Sindhanur(Kar)23.00-54.91251.0041504050-6.74
Bangalore(Kar)19.0072.73817.0052507700-24.46
Bangalore(Kar)16.00-75181.0094009250-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)15.0024001400.4038753208-8.82
Mehrauni(UP)15.00114.29186.50410038400.99
Aligarh(UP)13.008.331013.00510051508.51
Khujner(MP)10.00-46.81356.00381037400.66
Jawar(MP)9.30-9.303700--
Sultanpur(UP)8.6033046.407750770043.52
Kustagi(Kar)7.00-22.22143.0055005900-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)6.0020122.0019002900-
Hospet(Kar)6.00-6.008500--
Gondal(UP)5.10NC319.2047004700-10.48
Pune(Mah)5.00400679.005500250052.78
Ajuha(UP)5.00NC719.108500855044.07
Rudauli(UP)4.602.22254.5048004850-
Shamli(UP)4.2016.67142.9049804940-
Davangere(Kar)4.0033.3333.0045005000-
Nanjangud(Kar)4.0010039.0019504400-
Safdarganj(UP)4.00100101.907200715021.01
Safdarganj(UP)4.00100128.7048004730-4.00
Shamli(UP)3.5025101.80571057601.96
Aligarh(UP)3.0020045.00642057001.10
Pukhrayan(UP)3.0027511.8065006650-
Rampur(UP)3.002069.30486048600.21
Sultanpur(UP)3.002070.50515050509.81
Ajuha(UP)3.002049.107220735023.95
Lakhimpur(UP)2.50-16.67164.4047704750NC
Ajuha(UP)2.502575.407100715043.43
Shamli(UP)2.5038.8993.508825894552.16
Shamli(UP)2.5038.8941.009060914539.38
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)2.00NC32.009001500-
Nilanga(Mah)2.00-85.7116.0041503600NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00NC255.0057105775-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-20224.2049855000-5.32
Naugarh(UP)2.0011.11104.00496049300.71
Achalda(UP)2.0010058.8045004600-
Ajuha(UP)2.00-2078.50485047204.75
Kasganj(UP)1.8012.599.408830905040.61
Rampur(UP)1.8012.546.407160716033.83
Kasganj(UP)1.60-11.1194.20493051504.45
Sahiyapur(UP)1.6060176.1049504900-1.98
Charra(UP)1.2033.3317.0090509100-
Shahganj(UP)1.20204.4047405340-9.89
Soharatgarh(UP)1.10NC52.0049504920-2.56
Savarkundla(Guj)1.00-66.679.7062886163-
Dharwar(Kar)1.00NC3.0050005000-
Gadag(Kar)1.00-1.003000--
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00-91.6754.00431437915.25
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC133.0016002000-70.91
T. Narasipura(Kar)1.00NC7.0015003000-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC86.9087508920-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC54.50440044002.92
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-28.5748.30586058405.30
Gondal(UP)0.9012.545.0078507850-
Chandoli(UP)0.9012.515.3049504950-7.30
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-2054.00568556708.70
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-3061.308585860025.15
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-41.6750.30490048904.70
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.68-2.86560.1238503820-31.86
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-14.2927.108875890025.89
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60NC69.70495049406.22
Muskara(UP)0.60-2531.208100810043.36
GreenPeas
Bangalore(Kar)55.004501633.00127501275065.58
Sangriya(Raj)9.60-9.603421--
Goluwala(Raj)3.103.33985.4031503200-21.56
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.0025141.2032453180-16.79
MasurDal
Shamli(UP)1.80-5.2675.807390734023.58
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50NC185.1073507300-
Peas(Dry)
Muskara(UP)81.50119.68937.40470045008.05
Bharuasumerpur(UP)60.00-201539.0045004300-
Mehrauni(UP)25.00354.55224.0042003900-3.45
Shahganj(UP)20.00100120.0050406050-2.33
Mirzapur(UP)3.002065.005825572512.45
Sahiyapur(UP)2.50NC252.8046604630-1.79
Naugarh(UP)2.2010120.8046754640-1.58
Soharatgarh(UP)1.20-2534.0046704630-2.10
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-16.6722.2058105935-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC40.704800470021.98
Dindori(MP)0.90-92.42140.3432003200-8.57
Published on June 23, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)
