Pulses Prices

as on : 01-07-2020 01:58:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Tumkur(Kar)2.00NC80.00850011000-
Mundaragi(Kar)1.00NC6.00467958179.71
Beans
Aarni(Mah)26.00-26.004200--
Himalyatnagar(Mah)4.00-4.004100--
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)2.00NC36.00600500-
Nanjangud(Kar)2.00NC48.0014001100-
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00100144.0016001500-70.91
T. Narasipura(Kar)1.00NC10.0010001000-
Tumkur(Kar)1.00-1.008100--
Ratnagiri (Nachane)(Mah)1.00-503.0035005000-
Published on July 01, 2020
