Rains, festival demand push potato prices up by over ₹200 a quintal

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Unseasonal rains and festival demand have pushed up prices of potato by ₹200-400 a quintal over the past month across key growing areas of West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
Sowing of the early variety of tuber has been delayed in some of the growing regions due to rains, thereby pushing up prices.
The wholesale price of potato (Jyoti variety) in West Bengal is currently ruling at ₹1,200 a quintal compared with ₹900-1,000 a month ago. Prices in Uttar Pradesh are hovering in the range of ₹1,200-1,400 a quintal ( ₹800-1,000).
According to Arvind Agarwal, President of UP Cold Storage Association, the total production of the spud in UP is estimated to be up by nearly 30 per cent at around 1.3 crore tonnes in 2021 against close to one crore tonnes last year. Despite the higher production, prices are ruling firm due to unseasonal rains and robust demand.
Potato production in West Bengal was also higher by nearly 16 per cent at 110 lakh tonnes (lt) this year against 95 lt in 2020.
“Close to 60 per cent of stock from cold storage has been released so far compared with around 70 per cent during a normal year. Arrivals have been good, but prices have firmed up due to rains,” Agarwal told BusinessLine.
Typically, close to 30 per cent of the stock is left in cold storages in UP around this time of the year. However, this year close to 40 per cent of potatoes is still lying in cold storages. Given that the production is also higher by around 30 per cent over last year, there is a good quantum of stock in cold storages.
“Farmers and traders have been holding on to their stock in anticipation of a further rise in prices. However, prices are not likely to increase further as we are still sitting on a good stock. They should try to exit at current levels as prices may inch down moving forward,” he said.
West Bengal, which had a higher production this year, loaded around 71 lt of potatoes in cold storages against 55 lt in 2020. Close to 30 per cent of stock is still lying in cold storages in the State.
The arrival of early variety (Pokhraj) potato is likely to be delayed by about a month due to late sowing.
“The early variety usually starts arriving by early December, but this year it is not likely to be available till the first week of January. There might be some drop in prices once the Puja demand is over but we do not expect a substantial crash,” Patit Paban De, former president of West Bengal Cold Storage Association, said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...