Rains give kharif crop a lease of life in Marathwada

Winning nurses’ commitment in the Indian healthcare system
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
The drought-hit Marathwada region of Maharashtra has received rains in the last couple of days. The spell of rain has given hope to farmers who largely depend on kharif crop. The region has received 430.7 mm rainfall since June against the normal rainfall of 526.4 mm, a deficit of 18 per cent.
Farmers say that even a few drizzles will help the crop to survive and some more showers in the coming days will ensure their survival. Maize, soya, cotton, mosambi, pulses, and groundnuts are some of the major crops in the region, along with sugarcane.
The rainfall deficit remains high in Beed district ( 35 per cent ). Except Nanded and Aurangabad districts, rainfall deficit in other districts is more than 20 per cent. The total water storage in dams in Aurangabad division is 32 per cent, compared with 28 per cent in the same month last year. However, water storage in Manjara and Majalgaon dams remain zero per cent.
Last year, against a normal rainfall of 682.9mm, Marathwada received 534.6mm.
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
My favourite airport: It has to be Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 2. I have travelled around the world and ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...