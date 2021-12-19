Agri Business

Red chilli thrips attack may result in over 3,000 cr loss, claim farmers

KV Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on December 19, 2021

Farmers demand compensation from AP and Telangana governments

The new invasive pest Thrips parvispinus, which has attacked the red chilli crop in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, could result in a loss of about ₹3,000-5,000 crore, farmers claim.

While the leaders of farmers unions have pegged the loss at around ₹5,000 crore due to the virulent pest attack, the pesticide industry estimated it around ₹3,000 crore in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh this year.

The pesticide industry has also estimated that the epidemic has affected about five lakh hectares during the current season in the two States.

Bonthu Rambabu, a leader of Telangana Rythu Sangham, demanded that the pest attack be declared a natural calamity and the farmers be given a compensation of ₹1 lakh per acre.

Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
