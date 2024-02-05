Sugar farmers in Telangana are both happy and wary when the new Congress government set up a high-level committee for the revival of the Nizamabad sugar factory, the crown jewel of the State.

They are happy because Nizamabad is known for its high sugar recovery rates and any revival of the factory would help them get assured returns. But they wary because every new government in the last 20 years promised such revival but never tried really hard to make it happen.

Established in 1937 under the Nizams, the sugar factory was one of the most successful factories in the country and witnessed several ups and downs, before becoming defunct in 2016 and the private player that bought the majority share in the Telugu Desam Government regime in early 2000s wound operations, unable to run it.

It was one of the key issues in the Telangana movement too, with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K Candhrashekar Rao made a promise to revive the sick unit and make it a public enterprise again.

He too gave up. In 2016, he declared that it can’t be revived and offered farmers a financial support of ₹200 crore if they were willing to take charge of the operations. “I’m willing to help them if they are ready but they had now shown interest,” he said, while declaring that the factory can’t be revived.

The Congress party, which promised a revival in its manifesto in 2018, now, has decided to set up a 10-member high-level committee headed by D Sridhar Babu, Minister for Industries and IT, to study the issue the issue in detail and come up with a set of recommendations.

The committee is expected to meet soon, complete the study and submit its recommendations in a month.

Global attention

The then Nizam government had set up the factory in Nizamabad district, where availability of irrigation facilities were much higher than the rest of the State, with a captive acre of about 6,000 hectares. The district recorded highest recovery rates of 11-11.5 per cent against the national averages of 9-10 per cent.

Its success story attracted global attention too. The University of London had allowed a PhD thesis on ‘The Development of Sugar Industry in Nizamabad’ in 1969.

“We don’t have any hope. There is nothing left there. The government needs to invest heavily to set up the machinery afresh,” Sarampally Malla Reddy, 85-year-old farmers’ leader who has been working with the sugar cane farmers in the area for over 50 years, told businessline.

“It is not just about the Nizamabad sugar factory. The sugar industry in the State is facing a lot of challenges. The sugar cane acreage, which used to be around 45,000 hectares at the time of the bifurcation of the State in 2014, is now reduced to 15,000 hectares. Four out of the 11 factories were shutdown. The remaining factories are struggling,” he said.

“The government should do something about the sugar sector as it attempts to revive the Nizamabad sugar factory,” he said.

