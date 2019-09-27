Rice Prices

as on : 27-09-2019 11:49:30 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Siliguri(WB)243.005.655508.0038003800-
Barhaj(UP)100.00-23.086938.00240024006.67
Aligarh(UP)70.00NC3370.00256025502.40
Kasimbazar(WB)67.00NC968.0027002700-4.59
Gazipur(UP)57.0016.335094.503230323011.38
Gauripur(ASM)50.00NC1824.5045004500NC
Cachar(ASM)40.001003521.0024002400NC
Karimganj(ASM)40.00-33.33100.0035003500NC
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00251696.50245024607.46
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC781.0021502150-1.83
Sahiyapur(UP)9.50-13.641304.002450246513.43
Jaunpur(UP)9.00-821454.70235023505.38
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.60-10.59207.60300030002.74
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)2.30-89.45751.003400340013.33
Achalda(UP)1.202026.102600260085.71
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC63.0031003100-
Khair(UP)0.80-2047.50260026001.17
Published on September 27, 2019
TOPICS
rice (commodity)