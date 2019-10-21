Rice Prices

as on : 21-10-2019 01:00:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)3114.0025.1662642.00465046508.14
Gadarpur(Utr)2461.007.8969401.0032052402-
Barhaj(UP)110.00-31.256123.00242024007.08
Mainpuri(UP)92.009.522338.0025202550-15.72
Shahjahanpur(UP)85.00-5.562531.502745274519.35
Muzzafarnagar(UP)65.00-13.331730.00280027905.66
Chintamani(Kar)56.00NC471.002300230021.05
Cachar(ASM)40.00NC2580.0024002400NC
Naugarh(UP)37.50-11.762232.50248024709.98
Bankura Sadar(WB)28.0016.67217.0025002500-3.85
Jayas(UP)27.0017.39998.40205020505.13
Lalitpur(UP)26.00-7.141032.0024402420-4.31
Wansi(UP)25.0013.64634.0021102115NC
Nalbari(ASM)22.50NC325.9025502550NC
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)22.00-121561.0028002800NC
Dadri(UP)20.00-20823.00292029006.18
Falakata(WB)20.00NC720.0026002600-7.14
Badayoun(UP)19.0026.67516.502665266013.40
Bangarmau(UP)12.00-14.29219.102550252512.09
Panchpedwa(UP)12.00140253.9019801960-13.91
Kannauj(UP)11.50-4.17311.502620260011.49
Fatehabad(UP)10.0092.31301.90235023205.86
Dibrugarh(ASM)8.00-9.09186.20310031006.16
Sahiyapur(UP)8.00-11.11949.502465246512.05
Anandnagar(UP)2.404.35172.202440245010.91
Tikonia(UP)2.00-93.33132.3023402360-6.40
Maudaha(UP)1.60-27.27112.60236023506.31
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC22.0038504250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC79.0032003200-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC90.0022002200-56.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC91.0022002200-45.00
Published on October 21, 2019
