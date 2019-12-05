Rice Prices

as on : 05-12-2019 03:13:09 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)5203.0025.43153863.0025052558-
Pilibhit(UP)1800.00-1090412.502520251510.04
Hardoi(UP)340.00-12.829940.0024102420-2.82
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC12180.0035003500NC
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)260.00-13.336920.00217521507.41
Bharthna(UP)220.00105421.00255025504.08
Bangarpet(Kar)214.00-57.871624.002050190012.64
Barhaj(UP)195.008.3311063.00238023804.85
Mainpuri(UP)152.00-54482.0025402530-6.62
Dhing(ASM)140.007.693288.0024502750-5.77
Gondal(UP)121.00-21.948142.5024352435-2.60
Lucknow(UP)115.00-3.774286.50250024856.38
Naugarh(UP)105.508.215168.502545253013.87
Etawah(UP)100.00-28.573312.00255025006.25
Madhoganj(UP)98.005.383926.50225022505.14
Muzzafarnagar(UP)85.00-5.565180.0026552660-1.48
Kalipur(WB)82.00-6.823238.0024002400-
Aligarh(UP)80.00-5.884835.0025502540NC
Agra(UP)78.00-2.54921.00256025701.59
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC3290.0029002900-7.94
Azamgarh(UP)70.00-3.454007.502450245010.61
Karimganj(ASM)60.00NC580.00245024502.08
Sahiyapur(UP)60.00-14.292001.502470247010.76
Mathura(UP)55.00-8.332035.5025702570-5.17
Pandua(WB)55.0037.52528.0031003100NC
Allahabad(UP)50.00251925.502700270017.39
Jorhat(ASM)45.00-30.772920.50340034006.25
Kayamganj(UP)45.0012.52019.002760276015.97
Saharanpur(UP)45.00-6.252202.5026502650-1.85
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC1550.003560354016.72
Kandi(WB)42.0013.511133.00260026203.17
Cachar(ASM)40.00NC3700.0024002400NC
Ghaziabad(UP)40.001002560.00285028504.59
Kopaganj(UP)39.00561413.002445247510.38
Egra/contai(WB)39.006.85581.0023002300-8.00
Bankura Sadar(WB)38.008.571411.0025002500-3.85
Vasai(Mah)37.00-2.631705.003415341019.41
Islampur(WB)37.00NC760.0037503750-
Chintamani(Kar)36.002.861255.002300235021.05
Bareilly(UP)35.00-7.892159.50251025009.61
Muradabad(UP)35.00-2.781038.402580257011.45
Pukhrayan(UP)35.0016.67794.0021802200-2.68
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0016.672305.00237023804.41
Jhargram(WB)35.00NC1108.00290030003.57
Jaunpur(UP)32.00601103.20235023303.98
Raiganj(WB)31.00NC670.0036503650-
Atarra(UP)30.0020498.00230023156.98
Dadri(UP)30.00-251623.00285028503.64
Kolar(Kar)29.00-27.5420.005324508622.28
Rampur(UP)27.003.85608.50258025709.32
Firozabad(UP)26.008.33249.2025802575-
Lalitpur(UP)25.00-3.851770.0023802380-12.50
Sitapur(UP)25.00NC1096.002455243011.09
Mohamadabad(UP)25.00NC373.0027602715-
Naanpara(UP)25.0027.551093.0022502250-4.26
Balrampur(UP)24.00-11.11728.0021502150-4.44
Nalbari(ASM)23.5013.53766.3025002500NC
Farukhabad(UP)23.502.171075.50280019007.69
Bahraich(UP)23.00-0.862467.10246024502.50
Tamluk (Medinipur E)(WB)23.00NC342.00300030004.90
Devariya(UP)20.00-201318.002545244519.37
Falakata(WB)20.00NC1120.0026002600-3.70
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC780.0026002600-3.70
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)20.00-9.092259.0028002800NC
Kolaghat(WB)19.00NC348.00300030004.90
Chorichora(UP)18.00-10454.002545255513.62
Bijnaur(UP)17.5094.44133.102550252510.87
Akbarpur(UP)17.506.061024.20240024008.60
Mahoba(UP)16.40-13.68341.1023152320-
Safdarganj(UP)16.00NC803.00245024507.46
Pratapgarh(UP)15.00-37.5275.00240024157.14
Badayoun(UP)15.0036.36928.502600262014.54
Saidpurhat (UP)15.00-37.5358.003140316060.29
Sirsaganj(UP)14.00-12.5627.0026502630-3.64
Jafarganj(UP)14.00-26.321170.00246024600.41
Champadanga(WB)14.0040743.00315031505.00
Shamli(UP)13.0018.18233.0026452640-5.54
Sehjanwa(UP)13.00-13.33378.002440245012.96
Lalganj(UP)12.5013.64471.002000200018.34
Ghatal(WB)12.50-26.47504.502700270010.20
Nawabganj(UP)12.0026.32503.252420242012.04
Paliakala(UP)12.00-11.11720.8022802310-0.87
Kannauj(UP)11.504.55536.502730275013.75
Raibareilly(UP)11.004.76584.002360236016.26
Robertsganj(UP)11.00900401.30238023506.97
Kalyani(WB)10.505219.00345034501.47
Mawana(UP)10.00NC40.0026502640-
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC961.0021502150NC
Tamkuhi Road(UP)9.204.55720.0021502150NC
Fatehabad(UP)8.20-34.4143.3023502320NC
Dibrugarh(ASM)8.101.25528.40310031006.16
Amroha(UP)8.00NC109.80266026502.31
Khurja(UP)8.00NC517.30261026050.38
Etah(UP)7.5025328.50257025701.98
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)7.5010.29573.6026002600-1.89
Mirzapur(UP)7.00-6.67418.50245024356.99
Tulsipur(UP)7.0090098.4024802480-
Kasganj(UP)6.0020336.00256025801.59
Puwaha(UP)6.00NC428.20265026509.96
Badda(UP)5.5010195.502650265010.42
Shikohabad(UP)5.00-90269.5026002650-5.45
Tundla(UP)5.00-9.09289.70256025600.99
Kosikalan(UP)4.90-2274.9025402535-0.39
Buland Shahr(UP)4.50-10204.80265026401.15
Baberu(UP)4.204078.5023202315-
Purwa(UP)4.00NC16.0026002660-
Jayas(UP)3.60-84.351309.20197519751.28
Jahangirabad(UP)3.5016.67217.5025502550-0.97
Mangaon(Mah)3.00-50126.003500340025.00
Charra(UP)2.801275.60254525601.80
Khatra(WB)2.50-10.71614.0026502650NC
Anandnagar(UP)2.40-25265.00251024759.13
Imphal(Man)2.40NC69.2049004900-
Ujhani(UP)2.20NC41.202580252013.66
Gadaura(UP)2.0033.33617.10230022009.52
Khair(UP)1.50NC56.30257025704.90
Wazirganj(UP)1.40-6.6717.4025502530-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC60.0039004250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC119.00320032003.23
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC38.00409040900.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC132.004200420086.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC133.004200420086.67
Mohanpur(Tri)1.00NC3.00330031006.45
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.00-16.6733.4048004800-
Bishenpur(Man)0.80NC19.7049004900-
Published on December 05, 2019
