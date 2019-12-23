Rice Prices

as on : 23-12-2019 03:04:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)1595.00-48.78179003.0025552350-
Siliguri(WB)268.001.1310864.0054005400-
Barhaj(UP)180.00NC12503.00238024003.93
Raibareilly(UP)150.004.91635.002375235017.00
Pilibhit(UP)150.00-57.1494812.502600255014.54
Etawah(UP)115.001542.863946.00255025006.25
Sahiyapur(UP)100.0011.112641.502450247510.36
Madhoganj(UP)98.00-6.675104.50225022805.63
Agra(UP)95.00-2.065893.0025302550-0.39
Fatehpur(UP)86.50-11.282016.90238523906.00
Aligarh(UP)80.00NC5465.00254025400.79
Mainpuri(UP)80.002.565284.0025452535-7.45
Naugarh(UP)79.502.585852.502550255014.09
Kalipur(WB)78.00-2.53886.0024002400-
Gazipur(UP)63.0028.576350.50314031408.28
Mathura(UP)62.00-4.622665.5025602580-5.19
Bareilly(UP)60.0066.672559.502600257514.29
Kayamganj(UP)60.00502399.002750276016.53
Gauripur(ASM)50.001503001.5045004500NC
Khalilabad(UP)45.0012.51335.00245024509.38
Faizabad(UP)41.5015.281281.50235023706.82
Kandi(WB)41.00-2.381215.00260026003.17
Jaunpur(UP)40.001001409.20233023300.43
Beldanga(WB)40.00NC2275.0026002650-3.70
Sehjanwa(UP)35.0075658.002485244015.05
Jhargram(WB)35.00-2.781390.002900300011.54
Partaval(UP)32.503.17688.50237524004.63
Atarra(UP)30.00NC828.00226522252.95
Basti(UP)30.00-251598.502460246011.31
Lalitpur(UP)27.0014.892009.0024002375-13.82
Kicchha(Utr)27.00-37.21941.00225023252.27
Sitapur(UP)25.0011.111276.00240024557.14
Bankura Sadar(WB)25.00-16.671713.0026002600NC
Bhivandi(Mah)21.00-22.221413.00240023003.45
Naanpara(UP)21.0026.511204.8022252250-3.89
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-755914.0027252700-0.18
Devariya(UP)20.00NC1523.002545255017.82
Dadri(UP)20.00-201803.00287028608.30
Chorichora(UP)20.00-20588.002550254513.84
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC940.0026002600-1.89
Badayoun(UP)19.00-9.521171.502615260014.69
Holenarsipura(Kar)18.0050093.0024003400-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)18.00NC2463.00280028001.82
Farukhabad(UP)17.006.251250.50276027504.15
Saidpurhat (UP)17.00NC460.00316031408.97
Shamli(UP)16.0068.42418.0027102700-3.21
Champadanga(WB)16.006.67859.00315031503.28
Karvi(UP)14.50-3.33711.50230023005.02
Kannauj(UP)12.00NC633.502750270012.24
Robertsganj(UP)11.00-37.14458.30237023605.33
Akbarpur(UP)11.00-27.631118.60237023606.76
Vishalpur(UP)10.909841.602580261012.91
Bangarmau(UP)10.00-16.67301.302700256020.00
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1061.0021502150NC
Safdarganj(UP)10.00-33.33923.00247024808.33
Etah(UP)9.0012.5397.50255025601.19
Tamkuhi Road(UP)9.007.14772.60215021500.47
Ajuha(UP)9.00NC191.002550247517.51
Dibrugarh(ASM)8.707.41545.80310031006.16
Mahoba(UP)6.5054.76382.5023202325-
Mirzapur(UP)6.00-20461.50245624308.19
Risia(UP)5.00-9.0942.0024452450-
Bijnaur(UP)4.00-38.46171.102600258513.04
Kosikalan(UP)4.00-4.76308.7025402545-1.55
Nadia(WB)4.00NC582.0037503750-1.32
Buland Shahr(UP)3.50-12.5245.80264026550.76
Gadaura(UP)3.00-33.33651.102400240014.29
Ranaghat(WB)3.00NC124.40370037004.23
Anandnagar(UP)2.50-3.85288.402545253015.68
Khair(UP)2.0033.3363.30257025400.78
Ujhani(UP)1.6010049.602575257013.94
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.40-22.2218.20295029800.34
Sonamura(Tri)1.30-31.5833.8027002600-
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC46.00409040900.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC144.004200420086.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC145.004200420086.67
Gurusarai(UP)1.00NC22.602500250011.11
Wazirganj(UP)1.00NC28.6025702580-
Bishenpur(Man)1.0011.1125.3049004900-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.00-16.6739.8048004800-
Bilsi(UP)0.8033.337.60252525303.06
Thoubal(Man)0.70-12.56.4044004300-
Published on December 23, 2019
