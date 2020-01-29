Rice Prices

as on : 29-01-2020 03:53:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)2585.00-15.8380864.0024903075-20.45
Bangalore(Kar)1379.00-27.1174665.00435043501.16
Sultanpur(UP)600.00204170.0023802375-0.21
Hardoi(UP)460.0035.295680.00246024502.50
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC5510.0035003500NC
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)195.008.331117.00248524904.63
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)180.00503035.002340236010.64
Gondal(UP)157.004.673292.0024502450-2.78
Raibareilly(UP)146.5092.761092.502420241012.04
Barhaj(UP)140.00-22.225595.00240024007.14
Azamgarh(UP)130.00-21.211759.002490247010.18
Mainpuri(UP)112.00122819.5025602555-4.48
Lucknow(UP)106.0062553.002550258010.87
Bahraich(UP)98.409.33773.30244024502.52
Bharthna(UP)90.00NC1928.002710270016.56
Sahiyapur(UP)85.00136.111488.002475247010.00
Agra(UP)81.00-1.222238.00255025701.59
Muzzafarnagar(UP)80.00-5.883113.00273027251.11
Gorakhpur(UP)75.502.03327.7025452550-
Aligarh(UP)75.00NC2215.00255025502.00
Honnali(Kar)72.00-344.001860--
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC1540.0029002900-3.33
Madhoganj(UP)65.00NC2310.002350233515.76
Kopaganj(UP)62.0029.17662.00247524509.51
Hapur(UP)60.0011.11344.0027402760-0.72
Mathura(UP)60.00-14.291690.0025702570-8.21
Hanagal(Kar)57.0032.56270.00191019000.53
Saharanpur(UP)53.00-5.361371.00273527251.67
Bareilly(UP)48.0011.631133.00258525859.77
Mohamadabad(UP)45.0080421.0025502540-
Kayamganj(UP)45.00-101277.00256025600.39
Pilibhit(UP)45.0012.546256.00254025506.50
Bazpur(Utr)43.60-50.451908.6023002325-4.17
Faizabad(UP)43.0016.22455.502450245010.11
Kalna(WB)41.50-19.42938.5029802980-0.67
Chintamani(Kar)41.00-19.61924.002200220015.79
Allahabad(UP)40.00-201116.002580260010.26
Atarra(UP)38.008.57477.0023002300-
Lalitpur(UP)36.002.86937.0024802485-6.06
Jafarganj(UP)36.005.88357.002460249023.00
Vasai(Mah)35.00-5.41936.00341034504.44
Etawah(UP)35.00NC2034.502710271016.06
Sehjanwa(UP)35.002501370.002545254017.82
Muradabad(UP)30.00-16.67661.002610260010.59
Jaunpur(UP)29.00-0.68614.20238523752.58
Lakhimpur(UP)28.00-12.51040.00248024306.90
Badayoun(UP)27.008756.50260026006.12
Rasda(UP)26.50-5.36103.5024624611.82
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)26.00-10.34441.002600255013.04
Firozabad(UP)25.00-10.71367.1028102770-
Nawabganj(UP)24.00-4291.002445246042.15
Sitapur(UP)24.0014.29600.502487246010.04
Basti(UP)23.00-23.33748.00247524809.03
Devariya(UP)21.50NC461.50255025558.97
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)21.007533.0024002400-
Partaval(UP)20.00NC310.5024102425-
Shamli(UP)20.00-23.08335.5027302725-
Karvi(UP)19.0018.75307.50231022904.29
Pratapgarh(UP)17.0013.33237.00245024259.87
Banda(UP)16.00-20168.50231522805.23
Purulia(WB)16.00NC148.00264026201.54
Naanpara(UP)15.30-20.31464.0022752250-3.19
Utraula(UP)14.5020.8337.5021502160-
Sirsaganj(UP)14.50-14.71349.0026502640-3.64
Farukhabad(UP)14.00NC536.0025502580-3.77
Mahoba(UP)13.50187.23218.10228522704.58
Pukhrayan(UP)12.50-16.67317.50226022254.15
Bhivandi(Mah)12.0020724.0022402100-28.89
Bangarmau(UP)11.00NC140.102550257513.33
Kannauj(UP)11.0010312.2025502560-1.92
Akbarpur(UP)10.5023.53292.302460245011.56
Choubepur(UP)10.30-89.49968.4524002350-7.34
Ballia(UP)9.00-911374.00246024504.24
Jhansi(UP)9.00-35.7197.0023652340NC
Kasganj(UP)8.0060323.50260026004.00
Puwaha(UP)8.0033.33147.702600255010.64
Unnao(UP)8.006.6752.302550260011.84
Ajuha(UP)8.00-11.1193.002560252511.30
Vilthararoad(UP)8.00NC16.0020002100-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)7.50-6.25296.8021502150NC
Badda(UP)7.5066.6744.7026002550-
Mangaon(Mah)7.0025078.0025002800-34.21
Lalganj(UP)7.00-6.67185.5020152025-
Mawana(UP)6.00-4050.5027402730-
Ruperdeeha(UP)6.00NC131.002250225032.35
Auraiya(UP)5.00NC173.302700270025.58
Etah(UP)5.00-33.33183.50258025901.57
Risia(UP)5.002539.4024502440-
Tulsipur(UP)4.5028.5713.2024002400-
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC104.0026002575-2.26
Achalda(UP)4.00-33.3399.102550260015.38
Anandnagar(UP)3.8035.71110.602555254511.09
Kosikalan(UP)3.70-7.5119.5025602570-1.54
Charra(UP)3.3022.2252.30255025701.59
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.2045.4534.80258526700.19
Safdarganj(UP)3.0050353.00246524007.17
Buland Shahr(UP)2.50-16.67102.5026302650-0.38
Tundla(UP)2.50-50114.50256025500.39
Khurja(UP)2.00-20168.70264026400.19
Sonamura(Tri)1.60-51.5228.5027002700-
Muskara(UP)1.606.6731.5022502350-0.44
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC50.0042004200-41.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC50.0042004200-41.67
Wazirganj(UP)1.00NC21.1025702550-
Achnera(UP)0.80NC15.60255025600.79
Bilsi(UP)0.80NC9.1025102510-
Published on January 29, 2020
