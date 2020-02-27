Rice Prices

as on : 27-02-2020 10:30:06 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0016.671275.00245024706.52
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC50.00310033003.33
Published on February 27, 2020
