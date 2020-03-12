Rice Prices

as on : 12-03-2020 03:08:26 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gazipur(UP)47.00-2.081537.0031403140-1.88
Jangipura(UP)34.0041.67408.00244024306.09
Chintamani(Kar)19.0058.33349.002600260015.56
Balrampur(UP)17.00-26.09303.00235021402.17
Farukhabad(UP)16.00NC595.0025502540-5.56
Badayoun(UP)15.00-50958.50262526257.14
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-71.431320.00247024606.93
Soharatgarh(UP)6.00-201228.00253024856.30
Anandnagar(UP)4.50125150.002555255011.09
Published on March 12, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)