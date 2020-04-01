Rice Prices

as on : 01-04-2020 03:27:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Meerut(UP)150.00900241.003100307015.24
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.00253660.00235023805.38
Chorichora(UP)50.00-16.67988.002525250012.47
Devariya(UP)45.00-10645.50256525604.69
Kolar(Kar)43.0065.38340.0047635367-
Aligarh(UP)40.00-33.332775.00254025201.60
Gorakhpur(UP)20.00-73.51347.7025402545-
Kayamganj(UP)18.00201437.00275028304.56
Sirsaganj(UP)16.006.67441.5026402650-4.69
Pukhrayan(UP)4.0060324.00243024258.00
Kosikalan(UP)3.00-14.29142.5026302570-0.75
Pabiacherra(Tri)1.6033.332.8029002900-
Sonamura(Tri)1.50-1.503300--
Wazirganj(UP)1.50NC26.8026502620-
Published on April 01, 2020
