Rice Prices

as on : 11-05-2020 12:11:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Azamgarh(UP)140.00-6.673610.00256025504.49
Gondal(UP)100.00-7.414948.0024002400-2.04
Allahabad(UP)90.0028.571621.00251525009.35
Barhaj(UP)66.00107586.00252025258.15
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00-251316.0027002700NC
Naugarh(UP)50.00-16.673100.00253525205.63
Shamli(UP)40.0033.33595.9026702675-3.26
Beldanga(WB)40.0033.331010.00295030009.26
Firozabad(UP)37.005.71939.6026102610-
Jhargram(WB)35.00NC665.0023002700-20.69
Fatehpur(UP)29.505.361773.90241524205.00
Dahod(Guj)27.20262.67685.40440044004.76
Teliamura(Tri)25.004.17234.0029003200NC
Khalilabad(UP)25.00NC1155.002530255012.44
Asansol(WB)24.30-2.8742.4928502850-6.56
Durgapur(WB)23.600.43656.3528502850NC
Balrampur(UP)22.0015.79579.00240024004.35
Jafarganj(UP)21.00-30749.002450238013.43
Haridwar Union(Utr)18.00-28125.0046304625-
Sitapur(UP)15.00-6.25790.30243024452.97
Sirsaganj(UP)13.50-10608.0026402610-4.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)11.00-8.333873.0026752670-3.08
Soharatgarh(UP)9.00-21.741342.70253525404.75
Karvi(UP)9.0050424.00238023904.62
Kannauj(UP)7.00-6.67391.2024602500-1.60
Mahoba(UP)6.50109.68304.90245024508.17
Unnao(UP)6.50-9.72124.50245024507.22
Raath(UP)5.6024.44113.1021502150-
Achalda(UP)5.0066.67207.102460245011.31
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)4.205535.8024502450-5.77
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50NC150.50265026601.92
Gadaura(UP)3.00-40210.50220023004.76
Mawana(UP)2.00NC102.2026152620-
Kaliaganj(WB)2.0033.33126.9032503300-
Charra(UP)1.8012.576.40255025500.20
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.407.6922.9029702950-
Lalganj(UP)1.00NC226.0023002300-
Melaghar(Tri)0.80-2038.50280028003.70
Maudaha(UP)0.80-33.3320.00236023254.89
Published on May 11, 2020
