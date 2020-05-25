Rice Prices

as on : 25-05-2020 01:05:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Dadri(UP)100.0011.11390.0059505950-
Lucknow(UP)89.00-5.324064.0024602475-6.82
Ghaziabad(UP)80.00NC1746.0027002700-1.82
Madhoganj(UP)45.00NC3015.00245024309.87
Jaunpur(UP)23.00-11.541085.70248524706.20
Fatehpur(UP)22.50-32.842024.30243524305.87
Sahiyapur(UP)20.00-33.331847.00254025406.72
Asansol(WB)20.00-9.09858.89310029003.33
Durgapur(WB)20.00-9.09770.85290029001.75
Dahod(Guj)19.1020.13746.5043004300NC
Bangarpet(Kar)15.00-15.003600--
Sirsaganj(UP)13.50-3.57712.50263026603.14
Farukhabad(UP)12.00-25807.5024602450-6.82
Sheoraphuly(WB)11.002.8138.90310031003.33
Devariya(UP)8.0023.08829.00258525805.08
Karvi(UP)7.00NC438.00242523955.66
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50NC173.00267026601.71
Uluberia(WB)3.007.1444.1028002900-3.45
Sonamura(Tri)2.10-8.752.0028002800-
Gurusarai(UP)1.5015012.00250025008.23
Kaliaganj(WB)1.50-25128.4031503250-
Wazirganj(UP)1.40-6.6735.1025802600-
Risia(UP)1.00NC63.9024102410-
Melaghar(Tri)0.80-2042.6027002800NC
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-27.27186.10249025158.26
Published on May 25, 2020
