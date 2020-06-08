Rice Prices

as on : 08-06-2020 03:36:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)1624.0012.799643.0041004100-9.89
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC9280.0035003500NC
Bangarpet(Kar)212.0027.715614.0020002100-
Masmara(Tri)150.00-150.003250--
Dadri(UP)115.00475735.0059505970-
Hardoi(UP)110.00107592.80245024404.70
Lucknow(UP)107.001.94576.0024502450-7.20
Ghaziabad(UP)85.00-152111.0027002700-1.82
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)85.0021.435175.0023602340NC
Barhaj(UP)70.00-22.228338.00252525006.09
Bareilly(UP)49.0027.271803.00260025756.12
Kopaganj(UP)49.002.081134.00258025755.09
Aligarh(UP)45.00NC3530.00255025501.19
Lohardaga(Jha)43.00-43.001950--
Hanagal(Kar)42.00-51.001750--
Lalitpur(UP)40.0017.651155.5025002490-3.85
Hapur(UP)38.00NC779.0026602650-7.96
Saharanpur(UP)38.0018.751987.0026402640-7.69
Muradabad(UP)35.0016.671068.0025802580-0.77
Sahiyapur(UP)35.0034.621998.00255025507.14
Khalilabad(UP)30.00NC1300.002530255012.44
Meerut(UP)30.00NC488.0026202625-2.60
Kayamganj(UP)30.00501694.0024402470-6.51
Mainpuri(UP)30.0011.113412.50245025701.24
Bankura Sadar(WB)28.00121735.0026002600-
Firozabad(UP)27.00-12.91243.6025902575-
Chintamani(Kar)26.00188.89521.002500250011.11
Sindhanur(Kar)25.00-213.002100-16.67
Atarra(UP)25.001150678.50238023502.15
Chorichora(UP)25.00-10.711236.002625260016.93
Agra(UP)24.00NC3095.5025002560-1.77
Choubepur(UP)22.302.291309.7525002575-6.54
Fatehpur(UP)21.50NC2089.80245524506.74
Muzzafarnagar(UP)21.00-164036.0026702670-7.13
Jaunpur(UP)20.006.381226.00251525107.02
Naugarh(UP)20.00-503458.00255025556.25
Pilibhit(UP)20.00NC46931.50259025952.57
Madhoganj(UP)20.00NC3251.00245024509.87
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00NC2128.502600257020.37
Puranpur(UP)19.00-52106.00258025804.45
Sitapur(UP)18.0038.46893.80244024553.39
Balrampur(UP)18.00-5.26741.00242024005.22
Robertsganj(UP)17.50105.88206.60245024753.16
Nawabganj(UP)16.00-36536.002400240050.00
Vishalpur(UP)16.00-20510.2024502450-3.92
Lalganj(UP)15.00900250.5023002300-
Raibareilly(UP)15.0042.861435.002465246014.65
Utraula(UP)15.00-6.25207.7024252400-
Bharthna(UP)14.00-6.672156.0025402530-0.39
Bahraich(UP)12.00NC967.30242024200.83
Farukhabad(UP)12.00-4872.5024502460-7.20
Soharatgarh(UP)12.00501427.70255025505.37
Karvi(UP)12.00-29.41482.00239023904.14
Rasda(UP)12.00-14.29355.00251024501040.91
Banda(UP)11.50-23.33268.00238023902.81
Mahoba(UP)11.00-29.03367.90239024105.52
Mohamadabad(UP)10.80-10705.3024802500-
Rampur(UP)10.00-16.67414.00259025901.97
Paliakala(UP)10.00-31.03418.50242024305.68
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)10.00251055.00280028003.70
Ajuha(UP)9.0012.5243.00246024703.58
Achalda(UP)8.00NC259.102600250017.65
Amroha(UP)7.00NC127.5025802580-0.77
Devariya(UP)7.00-6.67860.50258025854.88
Etah(UP)6.00-14.29302.00257025800.39
Milak(UP)6.003.45118.6025802550-
Nadia(WB)6.0050212.00390040002.63
Naanpara(UP)5.50-29.49585.50240024008.11
Mirzapur(UP)5.0025222.502635263011.65
Gadaura(UP)4.00-60249.50230023009.52
Jahangirabad(UP)4.0014.29184.00265026500.95
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.0011.11424.102530245520.48
Tundla(UP)4.00-11.11202.50257025601.18
Akbarpur(UP)3.5059.09354.20242024252.54
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.50-12.5547.1024502460-2.00
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.20-11.1192.70261025851.36
Safdarganj(UP)3.005020.0024502200-
Auraiya(UP)2.50-50215.60252525203.06
Buland Shahr(UP)2.50-16.67150.40265026500.38
Ranaghat(WB)2.50NC58.804100390015.49
Kosikalan(UP)2.30NC193.30255025402.00
Charra(UP)2.0042.8687.10257025700.98
Shikohabad(UP)2.00100259.502725275011.22
Sonamura(Tri)1.80-14.2953.8028002800-
Wazirganj(UP)1.505043.3025702580-
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.4016.6729.8029502960-
Baberu(UP)1.30-8067.00237023506.52
Anandnagar(UP)1.0011.11190.302525250014.77
Bangarmau(UP)1.00-33.33198.602475245010.00
Khair(UP)1.00-33.3364.5025802570-0.77
Mawana(UP)1.00-60122.2026302628-
Bilsi(UP)1.00-58.3312.5025752500-
Risia(UP)1.00-9.0969.0024202420-
Gurusarai(UP)0.90-2515.60250025208.23
Melaghar(Tri)0.80-2047.1027002700NC
Achnera(UP)0.8014.2928.70256025700.79
Atrauli(UP)0.60NC3.1025602560-
Published on June 08, 2020
