Rice Prices

as on : 16-06-2020 10:50:23 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Durgapur(WB)23.00NC946.2527602760-3.16
Asansol(WB)21.00-4.551014.89307030702.33
Gazipur(UP)19.005.561910.0032103210-1.53
Jayas(UP)17.70-1.67662.902350235017.50
Muzzafarnagar(UP)17.00-43.334121.0026702665-7.13
Pukhrayan(UP)15.0050469.002550254015.38
Rampur(UP)15.0025441.00261025902.76
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC73.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC72.0042004200NC
Published on June 16, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
