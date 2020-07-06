Rice Prices

as on : 06-07-2020 02:37:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Siliguri(WB)261.00-1.514828.0034003400-
Mandya(Kar)237.00-69.063390.0022002400-
Gondal(UP)107.502.386819.0024002400-2.04
Barhaj(UP)80.0014.299218.00250025004.17
Lohardaga(Jha)72.0053.19514.0025502550-
Kasimbazar(WB)68.00-4.231331.00268026901.13
Kalipur(WB)64.0010.342549.0024002450NC
Bolpur(WB)60.00-60.002530-0.40
Birbhum(WB)55.00-200.002530-5.42
Azamgarh(UP)50.00-9.094963.70258025805.52
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.0011.115600.00245024003.81
Gorakhpur(UP)50.0033.33629.2026552655-
Kopaganj(UP)47.00-7.841232.00259025905.50
Teliamura(Tri)45.0028.57369.0028002800-3.45
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.293780.00255025401.19
Faizabad(UP)40.008.111222.00244024302.74
Lakhimpur(UP)37.0023.332339.00244024505.17
Beldanga(WB)35.00NC1275.0027002700-1.82
Pandua(WB)35.00-7.891750.003400335021.43
Muradabad(UP)32.006.671262.00263026251.15
Bankura Sadar(WB)32.006.671918.0026002600-
Hardoi(UP)30.00-408012.80247025005.56
Mainpuri(UP)30.00-6.253625.50255525505.58
Dahod(Guj)26.00796.55894.2042004200-2.33
Mathura(UP)26.008.332712.0025702560-6.55
Allahabad(UP)25.5027.52127.00250024505.04
Manvi(Kar)25.00-16.67647.0017501850-
Ghaziabad(UP)25.00-502346.00281027002.18
Hapur(UP)25.00-16.67942.0026652660-7.79
Lalitpur(UP)25.00-28.571461.5024852470-4.42
Meerut(UP)25.00-9.09600.50282028254.83
Sahiyapur(UP)25.00252242.00258025807.50
Firozabad(UP)24.00-41373.6026252610-
Asansol(WB)23.004.551080.89310030706.90
Durgapur(WB)23.00NC1014.2527002800-3.57
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)22.801.79604.505000500066.67
Vilaspur(UP)22.00101466.70263026204.78
Etawah(UP)20.00-202444.5025252475-0.98
Jaunpur(UP)20.0011.111316.00257025609.36
Kayamganj(UP)20.0081.821812.0024902500-4.60
Gazipur(UP)20.00-4.762008.0032403210-1.22
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-33.332230.502610260020.83
Lucknow(UP)18.00-45.454940.0025002490-5.30
Sirsaganj(UP)18.00-10924.5025402500-0.39
Balrampur(UP)17.00-39.29879.00240024004.35
Utraula(UP)17.006.25307.2024002400-
Sitapur(UP)16.006.671001.30247524604.87
Champadanga(WB)16.0033.33603.00315032005.00
Chorichora(UP)15.00501306.002650265018.04
Gajol(WB)15.00-41.1896.00290027007.41
Farukhabad(UP)14.007.69977.0025002460-5.30
Rampur(UP)14.003.7508.50262026203.15
Tundla(UP)13.50125235.50256025600.39
Paliakala(UP)12.5019.05489.50242024304.76
Muzzafarnagar(UP)11.00-26.674174.0027502700-4.35
Bharthna(UP)11.00-21.432197.0025502530NC
Holenarsipura(Kar)10.00-23.0897.0025603600-
Atarra(UP)10.0066.67765.00243024404.29
Devariya(UP)9.5018.75914.00263025906.91
Soharatgarh(UP)9.00-5.261491.20257525756.19
Banda(UP)8.5013.33292.00244524405.62
Bahraich(UP)8.20-36.921022.50245024402.08
Bijnaur(UP)8.00-71.43244.502600257512.07
Etah(UP)8.00-42.86344.00257025500.39
Ajuha(UP)8.00-11.11300.00250025155.26
Fatehpur(UP)7.50NC2201.30248525108.04
Karvi(UP)7.50-6.25547.00245024456.75
Mohamadabad(UP)7.00-62.16771.8025002480-
Kannauj(UP)6.80-12.82420.1025002460NC
Raath(UP)6.50-48172.1023502350-
Jayas(UP)6.4018.52690.802300230015.00
Mahoba(UP)6.10-33.7421.90246024508.61
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)6.00201101.00280028003.70
Badayoun(UP)5.00-751066.50261025855.24
Milak(UP)5.00-13.79135.9026302640-
Mirzapur(UP)4.50-10251.502600266010.17
Raibareilly(UP)4.50-35.711465.502450246513.95
Mawana(UP)4.0033.33146.2027302700-
Orai(UP)4.00-4.002350-9.30
Achalda(UP)4.0033.33300.902500255013.12
Nadia(WB)4.00-20225.0036503700-3.95
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.802.7565.6025002480NC
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.6012.5110.6025602580-0.58
Chandoli(UP)3.50-3055.70257525759.57
Jahangirabad(UP)3.00-14.29209.00264026500.57
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-4058.0024602470-
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)3.00NC16.0029002900-14.71
Naanpara(UP)2.60-31.58629.70243024209.46
Ranaghat(WB)2.50-3.8563.904100410015.49
Charra(UP)2.3027.7898.10255025500.20
Akbarpur(UP)1.80-28373.90243024052.97
Sonamura(Tri)1.60-15.7960.0028002800-
Baberu(UP)1.3018.1873.40243024309.21
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.20-2038.4029702950-
Bangarmau(UP)1.2020206.002485245010.44
Maudaha(UP)1.101026.40235023554.44
Aroor(Ker)1.00-1.003000--
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC81.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC80.0042004200NC
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.00NC49.002510251012.05
Melaghar(Tri)0.80-46.6754.00280028003.70
Achnera(UP)0.80NC35.00255525550.59
Anandnagar(UP)0.8014.29200.902540254510.43
Boxonagar(Tri)0.70-36.3626.8028002800-
Risia(UP)0.60NC74.1024302420-
Published on July 06, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
