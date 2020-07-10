Rice Prices

as on : 10-07-2020 02:20:52 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Mandya(Kar)783.0060.7815951.0017502110-
Bangarpet(Kar)270.00-31.127060.0021002300-
Sultanpur(UP)250.00-10.716507.0023502350-14.08
Barhaj(UP)100.00-9.099618.00255025507.14
Kalipur(WB)82.005.132851.0024002400NC
Lohardaga(Jha)70.00-9.09785.0025502550-
Bolpur(WB)60.00NC120.00255025301.19
Birbhum(WB)58.005.45258.00255025306.25
Lakhimpur(UP)57.00142521.00242024302.98
Aligarh(UP)45.00-13.463972.0025502540NC
Teliamura(Tri)40.00-11.11409.0027002800-6.90
Kopaganj(UP)39.00-9.31408.00259025855.50
Faizabad(UP)38.008.571332.00245024503.16
Jhargram(WB)36.002.86736.00280024003.70
Choubepur(UP)35.00-9.091657.8524752575-7.48
Saharanpur(UP)34.00-12.822289.0027002700-7.38
Naugarh(UP)32.0068.423657.00258025807.95
Mathura(UP)28.001.822795.5025402550-1.17
Bankura Sadar(WB)28.00122029.00260026008.33
Meerut(UP)27.008627.5028252820-5.20
Basti(UP)25.506.251539.50259025907.47
Tamluk (Medinipur E)(WB)25.004.17235.0024002500-4.00
Firozabad(UP)24.00-12.731450.1026302625-
Sahiyapur(UP)23.00-23.332352.00258025807.50
Egra/contai(WB)23.0015507.002700270017.39
Jaunpur(UP)21.00-10.641393.00256025608.47
Sehjanwa(UP)20.0011.112298.502600261020.37
Shamli(UP)19.00-24985.40276527600.18
Devariya(UP)17.506.06965.502650264011.81
Champadanga(WB)17.0041.67662.00315031505.00
Utraula(UP)16.50-8.33373.2024202400-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.00-254250.0027602765-6.44
Kayamganj(UP)15.00251864.0024902500-6.04
Jasra(UP)14.001230.00251525154.79
Mawana(UP)12.0020176.2027602770-
Robertsganj(UP)11.00144.44247.60248024704.42
Fatehpur(UP)10.5031.252226.30250024857.53
Holenarsipura(Kar)10.00NC107.0025002560-
Rampur(UP)10.00-28.57544.50262026200.77
Banda(UP)8.006.67307.50244524505.62
Mohamadabad(UP)8.0014.29794.8024602480-
Etah(UP)7.00-12.5370.00257025600.78
Rasda(UP)7.00-12.5442.00255025301059.09
Tundla(UP)7.0075246.5025502550-2.30
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)6.00-251129.00280028003.70
Jafarganj(UP)5.00-501044.002460246013.89
Mirzapur(UP)4.50-10261.00262026259.39
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.5012.5451.102560255021.90
Achalda(UP)4.00NC316.902500250013.12
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.702.78576.3025002500NC
Kasganj(UP)3.00-50443.50258025500.78
Naanpara(UP)2.50-21.88640.102450244010.36
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)2.50-16.6721.5029002900-14.71
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.0042.8654.902510251012.05
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-42.8668.5024502450-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.606019.502500250028.21
Charra(UP)1.60-5.88105.20255025500.99
Lalganj(UP)1.5087.5264.4023502350-
Akbarpur(UP)1.50-25379.60244024353.39
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.20-7.6943.8029502940-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC83.004200420090.91
Murud(Mah)1.00NC82.004200420090.91
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00-66.67157.9026552650-1.67
Balarampur(WB)1.00-33.3318.9325752580-6.36
Achnera(UP)0.80NC37.4025502545-1.16
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-30205.302525253014.77
Published on July 10, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
