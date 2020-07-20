Rice Prices

as on : 20-07-2020 06:18:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)3929.00553.74117601.0042004200-7.69
Mandya(Kar)764.00-6.2617530.0020801520-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)135.00NC2197.002650264011.34
Gondal(UP)118.0010.87376.5024202420-1.22
Dadri(UP)110.0022.221345.0059505950-
Bindki(UP)100.00-44.445440.002500250010.62
Kalipur(WB)82.00NC2933.0024002400NC
Choubepur(UP)70.00-22.221985.3525502600-4.67
Maur(UP)46.00-9.8544.00259025805.50
Kopaganj(UP)46.00-9.81505.00259025805.93
Teliamura(Tri)45.0012.5454.0028002700-3.45
Aligarh(UP)45.00NC4112.00255025500.39
Allahabad(UP)45.0028.572357.00252524853.06
Azamgarh(UP)45.0018.425166.70257525805.10
Mainpuri(UP)45.0032.353766.5025762580-2.05
Hardoi(UP)40.00608282.8024702450-3.52
Sindhanur(Kar)38.0052301.00182019251.11
Gorakhpur(UP)37.002.78849.7025452525-
Saharanpur(UP)37.00-2.632403.0027302730-6.19
Faizabad(UP)35.00-10.261406.00245524503.37
Muradabad(UP)35.0016.671422.00263026301.15
Bankura Sadar(WB)35.00-7.892134.00260026008.33
Beldanga(WB)35.00-12.51390.00270027005.88
Muzzafarnagar(UP)33.00104358.0027802780-5.76
Meerut(UP)32.006.67689.5027852800-6.23
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00-14.292455.0028402840-2.91
Khalilabad(UP)30.00NC1670.002540254012.89
Shamli(UP)30.003.451072.40278027700.72
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00502378.502590259019.91
Firozabad(UP)28.005.661529.6026002625-
Hapur(UP)25.00251032.0027002660-9.40
Mathura(UP)25.004.172869.5025602550-0.39
Durgapur(WB)24.00-41111.75278027705.70
Asansol(WB)23.00-81153.89310031009.15
Vilaspur(UP)21.0051598.20263026304.78
Sirsaganj(UP)19.5011.431049.5025102550-6.34
Balrampur(UP)19.00-20.831005.00245024506.52
Utraula(UP)19.0031.03406.7024202420-
Basti(UP)18.00-47.061591.50255025905.37
Nawabganj(UP)17.00-5.56696.002420242051.25
Champadanga(WB)16.00-5.88678.00320031506.67
Etawah(UP)15.0015.382543.5025302525-4.53
Rampur(UP)15.007.14588.50263026303.14
Kayamganj(UP)15.00501901.0025102510-4.92
Chorichora(UP)15.00-251393.00254525406.71
Dahod(Guj)14.30308.57931.0042004200-2.33
Bahraich(UP)14.00-7.891071.70246024501.44
Farukhabad(UP)13.00-3.71072.5025002500-7.41
Banda(UP)12.0050327.50243024452.97
Etah(UP)12.0050390.0025502570-0.39
Gazipur(UP)12.00NC2090.00324032400.93
Purulia(WB)12.00-25204.00262026404.80
Devariya(UP)11.50-4.171003.00257025808.21
Paliakala(UP)11.00-45561.50244024305.63
Mawana(UP)10.0011.11206.2027752780-
Karvi(UP)10.0042.86578.00241524501.68
Rasda(UP)10.00NC472.00255025401059.09
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)10.0011.111148.00280028001.82
Robertsganj(UP)9.0012.5276.10246024504.24
Mohamadabad(UP)9.0012.5811.8024802500-
Raath(UP)9.005.88194.4023502350-
Fatehpur(UP)8.8017.332256.70251025007.26
Holenarsipura(Kar)8.00-20115.0021002500-
Atarra(UP)8.00-40.74806.50242524303.19
Ajuha(UP)8.00-11.11341.00250024804.17
Vilthararoad(UP)8.0014.29314.0021002100NC
Barhaj(UP)8.00-909796.00259025808.37
Bareilly(UP)6.002001942.00257525754.04
Kannauj(UP)6.009.09444.1025002500-5.66
Raibareilly(UP)5.50-26.671510.002460246012.33
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.67454.50256025400.39
Nadia(WB)5.00NC251.0037003700NC
Jahangirabad(UP)4.5028.57224.5026402640-1.31
Mahoba(UP)4.40-2.22436.60242024306.84
Naanpara(UP)4.404.76648.70244024509.91
Chandoli(UP)4.00-2073.202575258010.52
Mirzapur(UP)4.00NC274.00265026309.73
Milak(UP)4.0011.11148.0026102600-
Kalyani(WB)4.00-6084.00345035001.47
Lucknow(UP)3.60-104952.6067006700143.64
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.605.88586.9025002500NC
Tundla(UP)3.5016.67256.5025702565-0.39
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.206.67126.7025552560-0.58
Auraiya(UP)3.00-14.29242.1025302530-0.78
Achalda(UP)3.00-25327.902500252013.12
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)3.005061.102510251012.05
Kosikalan(UP)2.80NC229.1025502545-0.78
Uluberia(WB)2.803.752.8027002700-6.90
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.50-37.5457.602550256021.43
Ranaghat(WB)2.50NC68.904200420020.00
Akbarpur(UP)2.0033.33383.10244024353.39
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC75.5016302410-
Jhansi(UP)1.606.67143.40248024804.42
Melaghar(Tri)1.50NC59.70280027003.70
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.5015.3848.2029702900-
Baberu(UP)1.507.1477.80242024408.76
Sonamura(Tri)1.40-22.2263.2028002800-
Bangarmau(UP)1.4075208.20246024856.96
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC87.004200420090.91
Murud(Mah)1.00NC86.004200420090.91
Lalganj(UP)1.00-16.67267.8023502350-
Anandnagar(UP)0.90-10209.102535254012.67
Gurusarai(UP)0.905021.00248524857.58
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.80-6823.402500250028.21
Achnera(UP)0.70-12.538.9025602560-1.92
Kasipur(WB)0.60-7.691.8525702620-3.38
Published on July 20, 2020
