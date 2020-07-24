Rice Prices

as on : 24-07-2020 04:09:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC11020.0035003500NC
Mandya(Kar)252.00-65.155110.0024502300-
Sultanpur(UP)200.00NC7307.0023752350-13.64
Dadri(UP)110.0015.791650.0059505950-
Gondal(UP)104.00-7.567809.5024202420-1.22
Bindki(UP)100.00NC5760.002540254012.39
Lohardaga(Jha)90.00-17.431354.0025502550-
Kasimbazar(WB)65.00-1.521462.00268026751.13
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00202565.0028402830-2.91
Barhaj(UP)60.00-33.3310066.00257025707.53
Allahabad(UP)55.0022.222532.5024502500NC
Birbhum(WB)55.00-5.17371.00254025305.83
Aligarh(UP)50.00254242.0025402550NC
Azamgarh(UP)50.0066.675321.70257525855.10
Kopaganj(UP)49.0022.51682.00258025905.52
Choubepur(UP)45.00-102226.3525802600-3.55
Kandi(WB)45.00-30.771555.50266026504.31
Saharanpur(UP)39.0014.712555.5027302730-6.19
Mainpuri(UP)36.00-103934.5025802570-1.90
Teliamura(Tri)35.00-22.22489.0029002800NC
Meerut(UP)33.00-5.71820.5028002800-5.72
Lakhimpur(UP)33.00102744.00245024605.15
Faizabad(UP)32.00-13.511505.00245024503.16
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)31.00-3.12404.0025502500-
Muradabad(UP)30.00-14.291552.00262026000.77
Hardoi(UP)30.00-33.338432.8024601845-3.91
Beldanga(WB)30.00NC1450.00270027005.88
Mathura(UP)28.00-6.672981.5025602550-0.39
Bankura Sadar(WB)28.00-202229.00260026008.33
Firozabad(UP)27.50-14.061618.1025802575-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)26.0018.184456.0027802775-5.76
Katwa(WB)25.800.78295.9025502500-
Naugarh(UP)25.001503741.00257025805.98
Tamkuhi Road(UP)25.00495.24360.002500215011.11
Shamli(UP)25.0019.051167.40278027800.72
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00-28.572468.502575257019.21
Jhijhank(UP)25.0066.67386.5025302540-
Agra(UP)21.0053433.50263026002.73
Bharthna(UP)20.0017.652309.0025502550-3.04
Balrampur(UP)19.0018.751094.00243024255.65
Utraula(UP)19.00-5483.7024202420-
Jasra(UP)18.0028.5748.00253025151.20
Nawabganj(UP)18.00-5.26754.002420242051.25
Paliakala(UP)17.50-12.5630.00242524404.98
Gazipur(UP)17.006.252137.50324032400.93
Farukhabad(UP)15.007.141129.0025202500-6.67
Unnao(UP)15.00-15.006650-95.59
Etawah(UP)14.007.692570.5025352535-4.34
Sahiyapur(UP)14.00-302502.00256025606.67
Jangipura(UP)13.008.33644.002580260010.26
Devariya(UP)12.5013.641048.50257025708.21
Bahraich(UP)12.2052.51108.00244024400.62
Rampur(UP)12.00-14.29639.50263026303.14
Rasda(UP)12.0020506.00257525401070.45
Badayoun(UP)11.0083.331087.50260026254.00
Mawana(UP)10.00-16.67250.2027752770-
Kayamganj(UP)10.00-9.091952.0025102490-4.92
Karvi(UP)9.5046.15610.50241524451.68
Soharatgarh(UP)8.50-5.561531.20257525656.85
Mohamadabad(UP)8.50-22.73839.3025002510-
Ajuha(UP)8.00-11.11378.00248024803.33
Bijnaur(UP)7.5025275.00260026009.70
Etah(UP)7.00-17.65422.50257025600.39
Raibareilly(UP)7.00-12.51575.502460246512.33
Holenarsipura(Kar)6.00-25121.0021002100-
Tundla(UP)6.0050270.0025802550NC
Atarra(UP)5.00-28.57837.50242024002.98
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.67478.50258025701.18
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)5.00-501171.00280028001.82
Jayas(UP)4.7023.68720.802300230013.86
Mahoba(UP)4.7011.9455.10247024609.05
Chandoli(UP)4.50-1082.702585257510.94
Dahod(Guj)4.00-84.85979.6042004200-2.33
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC240.5026402640-1.31
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-20294.002675265010.77
Fatehpur(UP)3.80-15.562275.20251525107.48
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.6020139.5025502580-0.78
Bareilly(UP)3.50-301985.50259025754.65
Tulsipur(UP)3.5016.6790.1024002420-
Akbarpur(UP)3.40-2.86395.10245024503.81
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.403.03600.5025002500NC
Naanpara(UP)3.20-28.89659.602460245010.81
Nanjangud(Kar)3.00NC11.0017001700-
Achalda(UP)3.00-25337.902500250013.12
Buland Shahr(UP)3.00200160.9026852655-0.56
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.00-25471.102560267021.90
Mothkur(UP)2.8018014.6024902500-
Kosikalan(UP)2.807.69240.4025502550-0.78
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)2.80-37.78128.703400340013.33
Auraiya(UP)2.5025250.6025002530-1.96
Khurja(UP)2.50212.5211.6026602644-1.85
Baberu(UP)2.0033.3384.40242024208.76
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC84.5024502420-
Charra(UP)1.80-5.26116.10256025601.39
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.5015.3853.9028802950-
Wazirganj(UP)1.5015051.0025802600-
Muskara(UP)1.308.3376.10235024001.08
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC90.004200420090.91
Murud(Mah)1.00NC89.004200420090.91
Champaknagar(Tri)1.00251.8031003100-
Lalganj(UP)1.0025271.8023502350-
Gurusarai(UP)0.9028.5722.60248524857.58
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.80-33.3326.102500250028.21
Khair(UP)0.80-2075.3025902580-0.38
Maudaha(UP)0.80-2033.2023652350NC
Gandacharra(Tri)0.70-56.257.9028002760-
Achnera(UP)0.70NC41.0025802570-1.15
Atrauli(UP)0.70-12.56.7025502550-
Published on July 24, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.