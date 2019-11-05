Rubber Prices

as on : 05-11-2019 11:21:24 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC90.001190011800-3.25
Published on November 05, 2019
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)