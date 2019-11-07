Rubber Prices

as on : 07-11-2019 12:40:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Mumbai(Mah)323.0023.289136.00336233424.67
Udaipura(Raj)112.00-50.222064.0036003600NC
Kulasekaram(TN)5.00NC10119.001110011800-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC266.00155001550015.67
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC91.801190011900-3.25
Published on November 07, 2019
