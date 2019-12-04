Rubber Prices

as on : 04-12-2019 03:22:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Mumbai(Mah)233.00-0.8511312.00330233022.80
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)42.00-63.9511544.203700367523.33
Lakhimpur(UP)13.008.331195.40344034501.18
Kulasekaram(TN)5.0015010209.001140011400-
Mawana(UP)1.50-3.003540--
Paliakala(UP)1.3030101.0034303450-2.56
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC304.0013500118008.00
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC113.40124501245011.16
Published on December 04, 2019
