Rubber Prices

as on : 15-02-2020 05:32:45 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-20176.00342034204.59
Mawana(UP)7.004058.0034803500-
Gangoh(UP)3.805254.0031453155-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.3328.0013200128005.60
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC16.00115001070013.86
Published on February 15, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)