Rubber Prices

as on : 05-05-2020 03:11:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Udaipura(Raj)161.0026.77576.0036003600NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)36.002.86364.0034353440-
Hapur(UP)20.00-20218.00340034201.49
Lakhimpur(UP)15.0015.38508.00342034203.64
Dadri(UP)6.00NC98.0034003450NC
Mawana(UP)1.505082.4034303440-
Paliakala(UP)1.502537.40341034108.60
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC50.001250012500NC
Published on May 05, 2020
rubber (commodity)