Rubber Prices

as on : 29-06-2020 03:17:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Udaipura(Raj)129.00111.482115.0036003600NC
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)112.5040.622627.00352535000.71
Ghaziabad(UP)35.00-303194.0034603450-
Lohardaga(Jha)20.00-16.67246.0039003900-
Hapur(UP)20.00NC522.0034603365-2.54
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.00-401110.0035703570-
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67214.00345033501.47
Paliakala(UP)1.502558.6034203410-6.30
Mawana(UP)1.00NC101.4035053525-
Published on June 29, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)
